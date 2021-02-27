The Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi has strengthened its efforts in the field of combating human trafficking over the course of 2020 in light of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, by intensifying the holding of training courses specialized in human trafficking, with the aim of developing the capacities of members of judicial bodies and their assistants and all parties to the judicial process, as well as On organizing many seminars and specialized courses in the field of human rights and legal awareness of workers’ rights and protection of the rights of children.

The Department’s Undersecretary, Counselor Yusef Saeed Al-Abri, affirmed the Judicial Department’s commitment to strengthening efforts to combat human trafficking crimes, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to support the directions of the UAE in the field of protecting rights Human rights through the establishment of a pioneering judicial system that guarantees the achievement of prompt justice.

He pointed out that the Judicial Department was able, thanks to its high technical readiness, to continue to provide its judicial, judicial and training services remotely despite the spread of the Corona epidemic, and to take precautionary measures and preventive measures to preserve public health and safety, which made it possible to conduct investigations and continue hearing cases. Trafficking in human beings and completing all stages of litigation using modern technologies in accordance with established legal controls and procedures.

He explained that the specialized courses that were organized during the year 2020 amounted to about 31 courses that focused on the topics of human trafficking in particular, and other topics such as protecting children from human trafficking crimes, workers’ rights and abiding by their duties during the “Corona” period, according to laws and regulations. And the protection of human rights during the conduct of judicial control tasks and the inference gathering process.

