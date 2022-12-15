Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Ju-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City will host the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Championship for Jiu-Jitsu without a suit, with wide international participation from various international schools in the game.

The tournament, which is organized by the Game Federation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, witnesses the participation of hundreds of players from various clubs and academies of the country and the world of all nationalities in the categories of juniors, youth, men and masters.

Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation, says: “About a month after Abu Dhabi hosted the two largest world championships in terms of sports, and its success in attracting 7,000 male and female players from all over the world, the atmosphere of enthusiasm and clubbing returns from the gate of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix competitions for Jiu-Jitsu without a suit, which It will gather under its umbrella the world’s elite stars to compete for the title and collect an additional 2,000 points that contribute to strengthening the international classification of players.

He added, “The tournament is witnessing a great demand for registration from all ages and nationalities, in a usual scene that reflects the confidence enjoyed by the federation and Abu Dhabi Professional League championships, especially as it represents a basic station that qualifies its participants to continue developing their performance and contact with the best local and international players and talents.”

In turn, Tariq Al-Bahri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, says: “The tournament is one of the main stations for members of clubs and academies at the state level and abroad. Especially since it gives the first-place winners 2,000 rating points, which constitutes a great motivation for them to come out with the largest possible gains.