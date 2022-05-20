May 20 2022 20:45
The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has warned all health facilities operating in the emirate of the need to investigate monkeypox, and the need to report any suspected, potential or confirmed case through the electronic reporting system for communicable diseases.
This comes based on the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health’s follow-up of the global situation of the virus, from which cases were revealed in several countries.
The center said, in its official account on Twitter, that the investigation of the disease “comes within the framework of its measures aimed at combating communicable diseases and limiting their spread to protect society and preserve public health.”
Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
