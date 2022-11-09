The Executive Management Team of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health registered as organ donors in the national program “Hayat”, in support of the program and to contribute to encouraging community members to register as organ and tissue donors and to contribute to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure, as part of the Abu Dhabi community campaign to support the National Program for Donation and Transplantation Organs and tissues are “life”.

The Abu Dhabi community campaign focuses on key axes that include encouraging community members to register their desire to donate organs and tissues after death, highlighting the success stories achieved by Abu Dhabi and reviewing the emirate’s experience and capabilities in the areas of donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues.

The campaign aims to continue raising awareness among community members of the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle that avoids exposure to lifestyle-related diseases, organ failure and the need for transplantation.

This includes regular physical activity and a healthy diet to avoid chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, and others.

The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue “Hayat” is a national system to enhance efforts for donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the United Arab Emirates and the region, where we work in coordination with various strategic partners locally and globally to save lives and continue to improve the health and safety of society and improve quality of life. The program is a synergy of the efforts of many federal and local authorities, including: the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and a number of government health facilities. and in all parts of the country.