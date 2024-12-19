The news has surprised the high-quality housing sector on the Costa del Sol at the close of one of the best economic years in recent decades. The group Modon Holding has purchased 100% of The Zagaleta SLowner of the urbanization of the same name, considered one of the most exclusive in Europe and a benchmark for discreet luxury internationally.

This holding based in Abu Dhabiwhich is listed on the ADX Growth Market and whose majority shareholders are ADQ and the IHC Group, announced this Thursday the operation as part of its international expansion and investment strategy. A movement that represents a great milestone in the entry of the Emirati group into the European luxury real estate market.

No figures have been released for this strategic operation, which will mark an important milestone in the luxury housing market, a sector that has established itself as one of the main industries in the province of Malaga, especially in the well-known golden triangle formed by Estepona, Marbella and Benahavis.

Large-scale luxury homes

“The acquisition of La Zagaleta supports our vision of developing new possibilities for large-scale luxury housing. This acquisition sets a benchmark for future expansions and perfectly aligns with Modon Holding’s ambition to consistently exceed expectations, as well as bringing new potential and capability to our international real estate strategy“commented HE Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding.

La Zagaleta, nestled in the hills of Benahavís and 20 minutes from Marbella, comprises almost 900 hectares of landwith capacity for more than 400 luxury villas and plotstwo prestigious private golf courses, two private Club Houses for members that include an exquisite restoration, a equestrian center, a private heliport and sports facilities. The urbanization surrounded by nature has green areas for hiking and panoramic views of the Mediterranean, Gibraltar, and the northern coast of Morocco.

La Zagaleta has approximately 2.7 million square meters of landwhich represents a great opportunity for Modon Holding to develop luxury homes in the heart of the Costa del Sol; In addition, it includes a plot suitable for construction of a hotel and the consequent comprehensive management of the hotel offer and the more than 300 existing homes.

“The acquisition by Modon Holding will boost the pending development of the urbanization while preserving its legacy, exclusivity and natural habitat,” they have assured from La Zagaleta.

The Castellar project continues

The operation includes the project of Majarambuz planned by La Zagaleta, known historically as Valderrama IIwithin the Castellar Development Plan, adjacent to Sotogrande, a land reserve of 2.2 million square meters (including protected green areas) that is in the process of urbanization.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, commented: “The potential to continue the legacy of La Zagaleta, expand it through the development of Majarambuz, a project historically known as Valderrama II, and the possibility of expanding the Zagaleta brand. internationally, it will be a key element of Modon Holding’s strategy for this acquisition. We are proud to welcome La Zagaleta to our portfolio, as part of our strategic expansion in one of the luxury real estate markets most attractive in Europe“.

A new dimension

On the other hand, from La Zagaleta, its executive president Ignacio Perez has explained that “The success of La Zagaleta is built on un firm commitment to quality in every detail of the urbanization, which we believe offers our residents an incomparable experience of luxury and safe housing. Modon Holding’s investment provides a new dimension that will allow La Zagaleta carry out the next phase of your visionexplore the full potential of your brand and your experience. We face with great enthusiasm the path ahead of us.”

Modon is specialized in the development of dynamic urbanizationsunique hotel and lifestyle experiences and world-class sports facilities. Through a diversified business portfolio in the UAE, it is committed to strategic investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale, to shape the smart living of the future. Its goal is to deliver long-term sustainable value and lay the foundation for smart, connected living.

The history of La Zagaleta started in 1990when a group of investors led by Enrique Perez Flores acquired the farm of almost 900 hectares, previously known as La Baraka. Pérez Flores’ vision was to create a residential community in harmony with nature, planning the construction of 420 homes surrounded by century-old fir and oak trees, complemented by first-class facilities such as an equestrian center, golf courses and a heliport.

In 1992, construction of the first golf course and the first homes began, and in 1994 the La Zagaleta Country Club was inaugurated with a golf course designed by Bradford Benz. Currently, it has 230 homes of between 3,000 and 10,000 square meters.