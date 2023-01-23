Dubai (Union)

Frenchman Victor Perez topped the season standings for the DB World Tour, which is being held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai”, after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title, Sunday at Yas Links Club, which is the first Rolex Series tournament for this year.

The Frenchman was able to win the title after finishing the competition with 18 strikes below average, to score 1,335 points, which placed him at the top of the race to Dubai, and raised the ceiling of his aspirations to be among the best players qualified for the season’s final tournament, represented by the DB World Tour Championship, which is held in Jumeirah Golf Estates next November.

Australian Min Woo Lee took advantage of his joint second place with Swedish Sebastian Soderberg, to advance the Australian to second place in the race to Dubai standings with 911.5 points, while the Swede became third in the season standings with 694.5 points.

The DB World Tour competitions continue in the UAE during the current month, with what is known as the “Desert Swing”, with the holding of four consecutive tournaments, as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be held at the Emirates Golf Club from January 26-29, then the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in Al Hamra Golf Club from the 2nd to the 5th of next February, after the Hero Cup and Abu Dhabi HSBC tournaments.

The current season, which has returned to the name “The Race to Dubai” with the support of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, witnesses the top eight players sharing a set of financial rewards that have been increased to $ 6 million, as part of the total prize money of $ 144.2 million, and no less than 39 tournaments will be held. In 26 countries on the global calendar of the dbworld tour in 2023.