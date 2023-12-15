His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, chaired the Executive Council meeting, during which he approved the budget for a number of new capital projects in Abu Dhabi, with a value exceeding 65 billion dirhams, and directed the strengthening of the system of heritage activities in the emirate.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting yesterday, approved the budget for a number of new capital projects in Abu Dhabi, with a value exceeding 65 billion dirhams, covering 142 capital projects.

His Highness stressed that these projects meet the aspirations of citizens, as they are a top priority for the wise leadership, which continues to adopt projects that contribute to developing infrastructure that provides a sustainable community environment and ensures the stability and cohesion of Emirati society.

During the meeting, His Highness directed to work to create and strengthen a sustainable and effective system for heritage activities in the emirate in the best way to complement the current achievements of exhibitions, festivals and heritage programs that contribute to consolidating the values ​​of national identity and the authentic Emirati heritage culture that is passed down through generations, ensuring the inculcation of Emirati values, customs and traditions in the country. The souls of the future generation to continue preserving the Emirati heritage, preserving the national identity through initiatives to enhance awareness of the Emirati heritage and craftsmanship, and supporting local talent in the heritage field, to continue carrying the torch of national culture and ancient Emirati customs to future generations.

His Highness stressed that the interest in preserving the national heritage and enhancing the authenticity and longevity of Emirati traditions stems from our firm belief that heritage is not just an integral part of the past and history of our ancestors, but rather it is a basic foundation upon which our present is based to anticipate our future and build a tomorrow that includes our cultural heritage, with its roots that run deep. History is a symbol of pride for our children, and a source of inspiration for pride in their national identity, generation after generation.

His Highness was briefed on the work plan for establishing the Abu Dhabi Center for Hazardous Materials Management in the emirate, which aims to develop an integrated system for managing hazardous materials and ensuring coordination between the concerned authorities, which enhances efforts in advance planning, preparedness, readiness, and proper management of hazardous materials, in accordance with best international practices and experiences.

His Highness stressed the keenness of the wise leadership to provide the utmost protection for society and the environment.

