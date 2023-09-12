Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, affiliated with the National Elections Committee, Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, stressed the importance of election candidates adhering to the provisions of the executive instructions, which were approved by the National Elections Committee, and the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee contributed to raising awareness about them, especially the instructions related to the controls and rules of electoral campaigns for candidates.

This comes with the start of the electoral campaign period for candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, which continues until next October 3.

Saif Al Qubaisi stressed that the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee is working on continuous follow-up of all electoral campaigns for the emirate’s candidates, and is fully prepared for monitoring and guidance, in addition to the committee periodically sending awareness text messages to all candidates, urging them to review the candidate and voter guide for the 2023 Federal National Council elections. Ensure all instructions and controls included in it, and work in accordance with the specific conditions that regulate the work of electoral campaigns and programs for candidates, which have been approved by the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee, in addition to taking into account compliance with the requirements of the relevant municipalities in all cities of the emirate, pointing out the importance of adhering to all instructions and not Carrying out any activities that were not approved in the electoral programs.

He added: The Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee provided opportunities to update the electoral programs for candidates, if the candidate wanted to amend and add, by personally attending the committee’s headquarters, or by email.

Based on the committee’s keenness to ensure that the electoral campaigns of candidates in the emirate run smoothly and orderly and achieve their success, the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee called on all candidates to follow the regulations and policies during the presentation of their electoral programs in a way that guarantees the right of candidates to communicate with members of the electoral bodies to present their ideas and visions that achieve the interest of the nation. And the citizen.