Like it or not, you went into these provincial elections with Billy Pilgrim in your head. Perhaps Billy is always there, but one Sunday morning he suddenly jumped to the fore when Esther Ouwehand of the Party for the Animals said in the Buitenhof debate, “the chicken slaughterhouses are getting rich while sleeping”. Slaughterhouse. Abattoir. Slaughterhouse. Five.

Billy. As an American infantry scout and prisoner of war, he survived the bombing of Dresden in 1945; and his experiences are in the novel Slaughterhouse Five (1969) by Kurt Vonnegut.

Time travel

Vonnegut and the States elections — they are all related, precisely through that one word. The Netherlands needs fewer farm animals to meet nitrogen targets in 2030. Slaughterhouses will also feel the blows, with which Ouwehand is served at her beck and call. Now, like Billy in Vonnegut’s novel, we make a time travel, in our case to circa 2040, will ‘slaughterhouse’ still be used then?

The power of the word is in the book title, also in English and German, Slaughter house 5 and Schlachthof fun. The description in the General Dutch Dictionary reads: ‘… offers space to slaughter transported animals in various steps, whereby actions such as stunning, killing, bleeding, removing hair, removing organs, dividing carcasses, boning and cutting into pieces are performed.’ Precisely in the context of Vonnegut and the war, these meanings create lurid vistas.

Dresden after the bombings at the end of World War II.

Photo Richard Peter / Deutsche Fotohek



The American writer was concerned with ‘slaughterhouse’ as a metaphor. Apocalyptic are the descriptions via Billy Pilgrim of the untold situation in Dresden just after the attack. In reality, Vonnegut was there himself. He survived by sheltering with other POWs surrounded by carcasses in a flesh cellar three stories below Slaughterhouse Number Five as more than two hundred Lancasters dropped nine hundred tons of incendiary bombs on the city.

crush barriers

This traumatic experience changed the writer. In Slaughterhouse Five, Billy discovers that life is not made up of past, present and future, but of all three at the same time, which makes time travel possible. More importantly, this allows us to push aside the idea of ​​man as a free being. And what is ‘slaughterhouse’ but a fait accompli, for those who find themselves shuffling between the crush barriers towards the place where slaughterers wait, their knives sharpened?

The flexible time, the inevitable fate — both of these things are baked into the source word “slaughter.” That also traditionally refers to ‘grounded to’, hence ‘gender’ means lineage or orientation. In Old High German they said: ‘nah den fordoron slahan‘, that is, ‘to strike at the fathers’ .

‘Slaughter’ once literally meant beating cattle to death. We no longer say and do the latter, because it has to be humane. But honestly, we don’t want to know what it’s like in such a slaughterhouse. Still, it has to be now. It is five to twelve for nature. Fortunately, Vonnegut is there to teach us to embrace the absurdity of the doomsday scenario. Like Billy Pilgrim, we can laugh at the States elections, at the debates, and then do our best to change the outcome through the voting booth, even if it is fixed.