From his very rich curriculum of intellectual and academic work, the writer Guillermo Sheridan does not need defenders; If anything, you can lend him a hand by highlighting something that is sometimes misunderstood: his extraordinary sense of humor in his journalistic texts that recall that irruption of the king of irony, Jorge Ibargüengoitia, in Julio Scherer García’s Excelsior.

In the journalism of the absurd, now it turns out that the bad guy in the movie is the one who revealed the plagiarism of a law degree thesis for the current minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Yasmín Esquivel Mossa. And once the cost of plagiarism was paid with the loss of the presidency of the judiciary, now they want to blame the messenger.

Sheridan is the author of one of the most brilliant and humorous parodies of the struggle for power in Mexico, the dystopian novel El dedo de oro (1996, Alfaguara) that narrates at the end of the 20th century the scenario of the decomposition of the PRI political regime that outlined its demise in 2000, although now Sheridan has enough elements to write a second version on the stage of the old regime turned into the new and prosperous regime.

Instead of the public sector discussing the significance of the fact that a minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has been discovered plagiarizing her law degree thesis, now all the batteries want to focus on the personality and work of the messenger who He has dedicated himself to the not at all noble task of finding plagiarism and plagiarism of intellectual work or trying to discredit the complaint depending on the medium in which it was made known by opposition militants to the ruling group in turn.

What must be analyzed in depth is not Sheridan’s work -by the way, with an impressive essay production that makes him stand out in the drowsy Mexican intellectual atmosphere-, but the fact that a legal professional has come to occupy one of the eleven most important seats of the Mexican Judiciary, but based on the irrefutable evidence that he plagiarized his bachelor’s thesis and therefore his decisions should be rigorously reviewed for being the fruit of a poisoned tree.

Sheridan’s revelation is leading to a complex and impressive campaign to divert national attention to the messenger, as a way of continuing to protect the impunity of a sitting justice of the Court who was caught in one of the system’s most basic traps. National educational: theses traffic.

If anything Sheridan can be accused of being a typical intellectual provocateur, although from the fact that all intellectual work must involve a provocation to fulfill its purpose of shaking the consciousness of readers. Sheridan published his novel El dedo de oro in 1996 and cast as a grotesque character in his work a figure whose immediate reference was none other than the all-powerful Fidel Velázquez Sánchez, leader for more than half a century of the powerful Confederation of Workers of Mexico, the union sector founded by President Cárdenas to control the workers as a mass and mediate them as a class. In 1996 Fidel Velázquez continued to have all the workers’ control of the PRI, although he died in 1997 and could not see the debacle that President Ernesto Zedillo was preparing for him to accelerate the partisan alternation in the presidency of the Republic.

Facing the Mexican union leader still alive from a dystopian novel that had the figure of Fidel Velázquez as a character, taken to the highest parody as a 200 neokilos character, was not the best recommendation at that time, but Sheridan managed to consolidate a dystopian novel. which he placed in the year 2029 –and there is little left– and which offered a grotesque vision of the more than 70 years of PRI government. Sheridan even seemed to invent the phrase that works as the epigraph of the novel: “I’ve been telling you for 50 years that things can’t go on like this… FV”, typical of the union leader’s puns, because they would be the initials of the almighty Fidel Velázquez whom Sheridan was playfully disrespectful.

Sheridan’s response to the presidential accusations — https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/opinion/guillermo-sheridan/bitacora-de-vuelo-y-respeto-la-unam– was actually unnecessary because the works journalistic organizations defend themselves, although it reveals the fragility of intellectual work in the face of accusations from power that arouse uncontrolled passions that often end in tragedies.

Policy for dummies: Politics is a grotesque novel.

