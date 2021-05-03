Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Warning: the following story talks about the sexual assault suffered by a minor.

It is the second time that I work for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the regions affected by the armed conflict in the northwest and southwest of Cameroon. Violence between government forces and separatist non-state armed groups has escalated in recent years, and this naturally has direct consequences for local communities. However, all this conflict-related violence is by no means the only cause of suffering for the people who live here.

In this forgotten part of the world, most of the population faces forced displacement, the uprooting caused by having to leave your home due to violence, poverty, the breakdown of family support networks, a growing sense of despair and insecurity and constant fear of losing one’s life.

For some people, the thresholds of good and evil are fuzzy and shifting. Furthermore, with a completely dysfunctional justice system, crimes that were once rare have now become almost “normal.”

For this reason, and because it is very representative of what happens here, I would like to share the story of a patient who survived a sexual assault. This was not committed by any armed actor, who often use rape as a weapon of war, but by a member of their community. It is, therefore, another victim of a society infected by violence; of other collateral damage caused by this damn situation. And she, in some way, represents the countless girls, women, boys and men who suffer all kinds of attacks in a totally indiscriminate way in this country.

A special urgency

It’s Monday. Ghost city. There is no movement in the streets. The message is clear. Stay home or you will be punished! Armed groups reinforce these regular confinements every Monday. The exceptions are medical personnel on their way to work and emergencies that reach the hospital in our ambulances.

A few minutes ago, our medical director received a call. An emergency is waiting in the ER. This is one of those emergencies that we classify as “special”. I call madam Bridget, the matron who is in charge of the service during the shift. When he picks up the phone, I tell him: “We have an urgent case, go to the emergency room as soon as possible. We are there ”.

He replies: “I’ll go immediately!”

Scared eyes

When I arrive, I see a woman and a girl sitting patiently on the bench in the waiting room. I approach slowly, greet them and introduce myself. The woman greets me back. The girl is sitting next to the woman, close to her and clinging to her arm. I assume it’s his mother. He leans out to see who I am and quickly goes back into hiding. Their eyes express fear. I explain that we have to wait for Bridget and then we can go to the consultation together. Five minutes waiting for it to last forever. I remain silent. This is not the place or the time to start talking.

Silence can be difficult to deal with at times, so I am relieved when I see my partner arrive. We finally walked into our specially equipped room, sat down, and closed the door. “My name is Raimund and my partner is called Bridget. I am a psychologist and she is a midwife. We want to sit down with you, ask you about what happened and try to see how we can help Violete (not her real name) in the best way possible. Is it okay for the four of us to be here together? ” asked them. The mother nods. The girl remains silent.

I explain that, with their consent, Bridget will examine the young woman and provide her with different treatments if necessary. I tell you that I want to support you in how to move forward from this moment on. I wish we had already hired a psychosocial therapist. In most cases it is easier for our patients. But for now, I am the only option. That is why I try to be as sensitive and respectful as possible.

Violet

The woman accompanying the girl, who is certainly not even 10 years old, is indeed her mother. She explains that, on Saturday afternoon, Violete began to complain of pain in her vagina. The mother tried to collect more data, but she did not want to say what had happened, so she decided to punish her until she decided to speak. Finally, Violete told her that that same day, while she was working on the farm, her stepfather had pulled down her underwear and put “his skin on hers.”

Violete said that her stepfather had lowered her underwear and put “his skin on hers”

After Violete’s mother confronted the man with what the girl had said, the stepfather went to the village council to say that the girl was lying and that the mother only wanted to damage her reputation. And to prove that he hadn’t done anything, he brought them to the hospital himself this morning.

“How? But are you telling me that he’s here? ”I ask, surprised.

“Yes, it is out. He is the man who wears a sweater, ”says the mother.

Bridget tells me to go talk to him. “We should test the man for HIV. In the meantime, I will examine the girl, ”he tells me. Between incredulous and indignant, I go to the place where the man is to talk to him.

As I get closer, I feel like I’m choking. I am nervous. I have never had to engage in conversation with the alleged perpetrator before. My head starts to spin, I feel the anger rising. I look at him and I can’t stop thinking about the girl and what her mother has told us. “Stop!” I say to myself. “I am not a police officer, nor a judge. I am only here to help ”. I take a deep breath and introduce myself. Let’s go to a quiet place. Confidential. He swears he’s innocent. He agrees to take the HIV test and I leave him with my colleagues.

Another deep breath.

When I go back to the office, Bridget comes out and tells me about the test results. They are conclusive: the girl has been raped. I feel nauseous.

Another deep breath.

Next steps

Bridget goes back in to give Violete prophylaxis against tetanus, hepatitis B, and various sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

I ask again for permission to enter the room. The mother nods. The girl remains silent. There is no eye contact. I keep a safe distance from her. I talk to the mother to find out what she plans to do. I ask him if the alleged aggressor will continue to live with them, we discussed what measures he can take to guarantee the safety of the girl and his own, about the convenience of implicating the police or leaving everything in the hands of the traditional council.

I tell the mother how her daughter can react in the coming days and weeks and that these reactions are normal in these very abnormal and unacceptable circumstances: “Violete could have nightmares and anxiety and could feel the need to be very close to you, not wanting to going out more or being afraid of being left alone. It could also start wetting the bed again. “

“Or she may be aggressive towards you or other people, start to withdraw, stop playing, be sad, lonely and quiet. He may start asking questions about what happened or about any sexual issue. “

“In short: it is very possible that Violete changes from how it was before.”

And above all, I put a lot of effort into explaining to her that what her daughter needs the most right now is a lot of attention, love and affection, that hitting her and punishing her will not help the girl cope better with the situation. And I share with her what other approaches I think she could use to make Violete feel protected.

A small smile

The girl makes more and more eye contact with me. I see him start to look at one of the big plastic boxes in which we keep toys, paint supplies, and balloons. As I tell the mother how well they have done coming to the hospital today and how important it is for them to come back for follow-up appointments, I gently slide the box over to the child and, from a distance, open the lid. His eyes are fixed on the little box of colored pencils.

I turn to Violete and ask her if she likes to color. Her mother translates it, as the girl’s English is very basic. Violeta nods her head hesitantly. I try to make him understand that he can take the pencil box and one of the books to draw. He quickly grabs them and draws them to his chest as if claiming them for himself. I see a small smile on your face.

Doubts

When they leave, they promise to return the following week to receive the next dose of the vaccine and to check how Violete is doing. The mother does not have a telephone and, even if they did, there is hardly any coverage in the area where they live, so the only way to follow up is in person.

As the mother, the girl and the man in the sweater walk away together towards the hospital exit, I begin to have doubts. Have we done everything possible? You are safe? Can we and should we involve the police in a place where justice has a price and victims could suffer even more due to public stigmatization? Have we acted for the benefit of our patient?

The sentence handed down says the man will have to pay 10 cases of beer for the rape

What I certainly did not imagine at the time was that, a few days later, the town council would meet and decide the verdict. The sentence handed down says that the man in the sweater will have to pay 10 cases of beer, a common punishment for crimes that are solved without the involvement of the police. And who will get the beer? The council of the people. All men.

A new family

A week later, Violete and her mother return. The mother explains to us that after that day in the hospital, Violete had some difficulties, but that little by little she has returned to being the same as before. She tells me that she doesn’t leave her alone for a moment and that the two of them feel very close. She plays with the children who live next to them and behaves like a completely normal girl, despite having had to suffer a terrible ordeal for someone her age.

The mother also tells us that they have left the house they were in and are now living with relatives. We chatted for a while, we greatly appreciate your coming to the appointment and we ask you to visit us again in the next few weeks.

When they left, I was left thinking about how sexual violence affects millions of people around the world. In how it can destroy the lives of women, men and children.

Psychosocial consequences can haunt a human being for years, causing serious mental health problems and, in some cases, leading that person to suicide. The impact can be devastating, but at least we have tools to try to minimize it.

Simple interventions

Simple and timely interventions, such as sessions we do with families on creating a safe and caring environment, can boost the healing process and, over time, can prevent the development of a future that is sometimes devastating.

Over time it will be seen how Violete overcomes her trauma. She will grow up and become a teenager, a woman. Maybe you can have a healthy and loving relationship with a partner, start a family and have a “normal” life. I am aware that none of this depends 100% on us, but I want to believe that we can help her and her family heal and move forward.

The names and some details of this story have been changed or omitted by its author to protect the identity of the girl.

