Cinzia Paolina De Lio, the professor dismissed with a sentence from the Cassation after being absent for a total of 20 years out of 24 of service, breaks her long silence: “I have never been dismissed and I have not received sanctions”, said the professor of Chioggia through two press releases. «What is read in the Cassation sentence is totally inconsistent with the truth founded in law. There is no mention of the word “dismissal” in the first instance sentence, but it appears for the first time out of nowhere in the Appeal sentence, then slavishly reported in the Cassation sentence: hence the absence of any legal procedural foundation”.

The teacher reports that in the 17897 verdict of the Labor Section of the Court of Cassation, article 512 of the Law Decree 297/1994 is mentioned, which provides that a teacher is dispensed from the service due to teaching incapacity and not dismissed: «Dismissal constitutes the most serious of disciplinary sanctions against civilian employees of the state, and in the course of my career I have never received a disciplinary sanction».

And De Lio goes on to underline that according to the wording of the decree signed by the headteacher, she was dispensed from her role “due to didactic incapacity” and not “dismissed”.

The teacher also accuses the Court of Cassation of having accepted the appeal of the Court of Appeal which has introduced a new element among the accusations. In fact, the Miur had initially asked for the suspension of the teacher’s position only for “didactic incapacity”. When the Ministry then presented the appeal to the Court of Appeal, it asked to exempt the teacher also for her numerous absences. And De Lio explains: «That of absences is an unfounded thesis in reality, not credible even at first sight and without knowing the facts and acts by anyone with even the slightest discernment but, above all, it is a “new” thesis which as such could not have been proposed in the appeal”. According to the professor, the Court of Cassation should have rejected the appeal, as happened in the past in other cases in which a “new” element not present in the trial of first instance was cited in the Court of Appeal. And De Lio concludes: “While, therefore, the Court of Cassation peacefully expresses itself in all its sentences on the matter of the “new” introduction in the Appeal judgment for the inadmissibility of the appeal, for the first time in the history of the Republic the same The Supreme Court condemns Professor De Lio who was the victim of the introduction of a new issue in the appeal”.

Cinzia Paolina De Lio, professor of History and Philosophy, born in 1957, originally from Reggio Calabria, taught in Chioggia, in the province of Venice, and Trieste, even in the police cadet school. You lost your professorship due to the Cassation ruling which defines you as unsuitable for the profession.

In the only four months in a row that she had dedicated herself to the class in her role as history and philosophy professor, she provoked students’ complaints about her “unpreparedness”, the “randomness” in assigning grades, showing up without textbooks. Thus the ministerial inspection was triggered which you defined as “incompatible with teaching” your methods of teaching.