A few weeks ago someone asked me what it has been like to work in a Spanish public institution as an immigrant. The question arose as a result of a piece of information that I released in our conversation and that I had read days ago in the Report on Labor Integration of Immigration of the Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia (OBERAXE) 2022. While 20% of employed Spaniards work as salaried employees for the public sector, only 2.5% of foreigners occupy a vacancy in administrations at the local, regional or national. In the Madrid City Council, where I work, the figure is 1.95%.

I was pondering the answer when an image came to my head. In one of the city’s economic plenary sessions, which I attended, the issue of unemployment among foreigners was addressed, and specifically, the fact that the only unemployment that had increased in Madrid since mid-2022 was that of non-EU citizens.

The debate was opened and the positions, with few exceptions, moved from empathy to condescension and hostility. They were mostly ethnocentric, economistic and paternalistic constructions. When I realized that I was the only immigrant in the room, I thought that however anonymous my presence in that forum was, at least one of “ours” was listening. For me, who has lived the journey of unemployment, self-employment and entrepreneurship, it was a crucial debate. However, I could not read myself in most of those stories and reflections. They talked about us without us. And it happens in politics, in the private sector, in NGOs, in the media, and in many scenarios where the concepts and narratives that revolve around migrants are built.

No matter how well-intentioned and necessary the debates are, there is something that cannot be fully resolved: we foreigners remain silent. Only in Madrid, 15.7% of the population has a foreign nationality. None of their accents, their experiences and their contributions to various corners of everyday life was heard that morning. Neither in the definition of the recent reform to the Immigration Law, nor in the structural debates on entrepreneurship and employment, nor in the creation of city or country models. The plurality that lives within the migrant diversity is ignored, the voices that question that paradigm in which we are victims or victimizers are avoided. Always subject to the problem, the challenge, the challenge and rarely the opportunity.

And then when a note of diversity is needed, when a nod to multiculturalism is needed or when it is profitable to hold hands, pieces of our identities and histories are subtracted. And every time that happens, it deepens the disaffection of those who cannot read themselves in any line of those narratives, of those who have learned to live (and survive) on the margins of the NIE, and of those who, having so much to say, can only listen. .

When I had to give an answer, the only thing that occurred to me was to say that I would write something about it, with the hope that the next time an immigrant is present at a public debate, they will also have the opportunity to comment on what concerns them.

Santiago Sanchez Benanvides He is an entrepreneur, consultant and journalist. In 2018 he founded Voice (ES) to promote the economic empowerment of the foreign population in Spain.

