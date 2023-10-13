This Saturday, October 14, due to the break of the Apertura 2023 due to the FIFA Date, Tigres UANL and Club de Fútbol Monterrey will play one more edition of the Clásico Regio, of a friendly nature, in a game that will be played in the United States from Houston, Texas.
For this meeting, the team Robert Dante Siboldi He arrives damaged and with a total of seven casualties. Some footballers will not be taken into account for physical care, some because they have been called up by their respective teams and others directly because they are injured.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmanthe French forward André Pierre-Gignac and Rafael Cariocawill be reserved due to the great physical load they are carrying.
While, Diego Reyes He recently underwent surgery due to the fracture in his right hand that he recently suffered and his recovery will take several weeks.
“Those who had discomfort at the back are going to dose it, it is good for us and for the boys to continue acquiring minutes. André, Rafa, Diego, are the three sure ones (who will not go) because of the load they bring and some things, it is good for them to rest “, said the Uruguayan coach in a press conference.
“Diego for the operation, Rafa had five complete games and Nahuel too; André has a burden and discomfort that he has been carrying that without a doubt this rest will be good for him,” he added.
In addition; Jesus Garza, Raymundo Fulgencio and Sebastian Cordova, who were called up to the Mexican national team in the major league and in the U-23.
According to what could be observed in the last training sessions, the cats will line up against Rayados with: Felipe Rodríguez; Vladimir Loroña, Samir Caetano, Eduardo Tercero, Fernando González Romero; Eugenio Pizzuto, Juan Pablo Vigón; Marcelo Flores, Fernando González Peña, Ozziel Herrera and Nicolás Ibáñez.
#absences #Tigres #UANL #friendly #Rayados