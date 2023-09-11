The UANL Tigers commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi They made the trip to the American Union, specifically in the city of Austin, Texas to face the FIFA Date friendly against Club América de André Jardine.
Unfortunately, it will do so without several of its figures, this in order to give them some rest, after a tight schedule and the strong activity they have had in the first half of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The elements that did not make the trip to the United States and that had a rest were André-Pierre Gignac, Nahuel Guzmán, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñones and Javier Aquino.
However, to the issue of those five players are added the injuries of Sebastián Córdova, Guido Pizarro and Ozziel Herrerawho also did not undertake the trip and will continue recovering in Nuevo León.
Regarding the absences of these players, the Uruguayan coach spoke about it and was calm that these players could have some recovery, after the load of activity they have had in the second half of the year.
“This game is for the guys who suddenly haven’t had as many minutes, so it’s a good opportunity to get into a rhythm. Those who have played little too, so that they add more minutes of rhythm and also observe young people. Those who have the most workload will stay and that is how the dosage will be, in the same game they will also be dosed,” assured the feline strategist.
For its part, Diego Lainez and Eugenio Pizzuto They have already recovered from their respective injuries and will be able to see minutes against the Águilas this Sunday, September 10 at 4:30 p.m. from the Q2 Stadium.
