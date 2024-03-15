The Spanish team will have to play two friendlies against the Colombian team, on March 22 in London, and Brazil, on March 26 at the Bernabéu. Today the Riojan coach, Luis de la Fuente, has announced the 26 players he will take to play these matches. In this call there have been numerous variations compared to the last call for the Spanish team.
There was a lot of expectation around the call, since this will be the last call before the final list of players who will travel to Germany to play in the Euro Cup has to be given. It is speculated that he will maintain a large percentage of the block of players from this call. , although for the European competition you will have to . In this list we see new faces, faces that return after a time of absence and others that are absent.
In this call we see up to eight new faces, one of the surprises being the call of Pau Cubarsí, although it was an open secret after the performance he had been giving at FC Barcelona. Another of the new faces that we see is Pedro Porro, who has had a great performance with Tottenham, Laporte is also back in the squad and Dani Vivian joins the list, Iñigo Martínez and Pau Torres are dropped from the list. In the center of the field Rodri and Zubimendi continue as pivots; Fabián and Merino also remain, unlike Aleix García who is another of those absent from this list, like Gavi due to his serious injury. Baena and Sancet complete the midfield.
Dani Olmo and Sarabia return in the attack zone. Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal remain on the list while Sarabia returns after a year and a half without appearing. In the “9” position, Joselu and Morata remain together with Gerard Moreno who also returns to a call-up. Nico Williams completes the attack zone. In goal everything remains the same with Unai Simón, David Raya and Álex Remiro.
