Real Madrid has found its new star in Vinicius, the benchmark of the team with Benzema’s permission, that differential player who with one play can solve a game for you. In the first part of the season, Vini has gained importance, weight and influence in the team and we could already intuit that without him Madrid would lose part of their offensive potential and the surprise factor that he is, but it was not until he lost a party how much this team misses Vinicius.
The Brazilian did not play in Getafe and without him on the pitch, Madrid was half asleep, not to mention an orphan. Little production in attack, lack of speed, of dribbling … in short, everything that Vinicius is and represents did not appear in any other player. We already know that the Brazilian is at an exceptional level, in the best moment since he arrived at Madrid, and that there are few players in the world who at this moment can overshadow him, but the Real Madrid squad should have the quality and the enough character not to miss his player so much.
Since the season began until today, Madrid has had to play games without Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Carvajal, Mendy or Benzema and the team was taking the games forward, but none of those absences have been felt as much as the Brazilian’s. No player was able to throw the team on his back as he does or to remove a play of his from the sleeve. The contribution of Rodrygo and Asensio, the two players who accompanied Benzema in attack, was nil, well below Vini’s level but also his own.
The seasons are very long and although no player gives you what Vinicius gives and offers, Madrid should have a plan B to carry out those games in which the Brazilian cannot be or is not in his best version. The Rodrygo, Asensio, Hazard or even Bale if Ancelotti has him have to step forward so that the absence of a teammate is not as dramatic as it happened in Getafe. Relying on the inspiration of a single player is never a good sign.
For the good of Madrid, let’s hope that wine dependence has not been installed in the Santiago Bernabéu in a definitive way.
