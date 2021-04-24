Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The position of the Spanish international center-back, Sergio Ramos, the captain of Real Madrid, is still ambiguous, and it seems that he is gradually moving away from the royal team, as the implications of the failure of the European Super League project, which was led by Florentino Perez, president of the Madrid club, indicate The difficulty of meeting the material demands of the Spanish star, who foretells that every passing day, that he is close to leaving, the newspaper “AS” reported.

Ramos ‘contract expires on June 30, and the two parties, “the club and the player”, have not managed to reach a “consensus floor” during these recent days, and Perez’s remarks on the current situation in the Real confirm that nothing will change in the file of Ramos’ renewal in the coming weeks. He admitted that Madrid needs to change from time to time, and said: This is what I am working on by virtue of my position as president of the club.

“AS” newspaper reported that when he mentioned Ramos’ name to Perez, in his last statements, he said literally: I love him very much, but we are in a very bad financial position. Nobody in Madrid has money. We must be realistic, and we need a long time to settle our affairs. .

And when he was specifically asked to say whether Ramos will continue with the team or not, Perez said: I did not say that he will not continue, we are now focusing on how to end the current season, and then we will start thinking about the new season, but he admitted that he loves Ramos as if It was his son, and he said: I did everything I could do for him, but I do not find a justification to motivate me to give him more, this is the situation, and he knows it, so let’s focus at the end of this season.

As for the most sensitive question, which is the need to reduce players ’salaries by 10% to compensate for previous losses (91 million euros, despite the club receiving a qualification bonus for the Champions League semi-finals,” the players have not agreed on it so far, although Ramos was the leader of the reduction movement last season. By the same rate of 10%, they did not accept a repeat of the same bad scenario this season, although Perez confirmed that he was in talks with the players to obtain their approval, and even said that the loaned players Martin Odegaard and Luca Jovic agreed to reduce their salary before leaving, but Ramos ?! He did it last season, but he didn’t do it this season. Really, the situation is different!

“AS” concluded its report by saying that Ramos ‘future has become more ambiguous and he entered a “dark tunnel” that may actually end him leaving, at a time when signs of confirmation of the completion of the deal of Austrian international defender David Alaba, of Bayern Munich, increased, so that he would be a possible alternative to Ramos’ departure.