And Friday’s news indicated that the star of the team, Croatian Luka Modric, had suffered a rupture in the posterior knee hamstring, which would keep him out of action for at least two weeks.

Matches that Modric will miss

Modrics will almost certainly miss the Spanish Cup final, between Real Madrid and Osasuna, on May 7.

It is very likely that Modric will miss the first leg match against Manchester City, at the Santiago Bernabeu, on May 9.

Modric is expected to join the second leg, at the Etihad Stadium, on May 17.

What did Ancelotti say?

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti indicated that he “does not know when Modric will return to the stadiums. The goal now is his return to the Spanish Cup final, but we do not really know when he will return.”