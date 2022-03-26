Leganés has a punctual, core and exponential problem. José Recio, one of Mehdi Nafti’s untouchables, He will almost certainly not be in Monday’s game against Las Palmas (9:00 p.m. in peninsular time) due to some discomfort in the soleo that had been bothering him for a long time and that, now, they advise him to stop before avoiding major problems. The man from Malaga is, in the current squad, a unique player. No one like him to play ahead of the defense and get the ball played within the 4-1-4-1 that the French-Tunisian coach usually uses to organize his team. His absence will also join that of Gaku Shibasaki, summoned with Japan, what remains effective in the core to be able to exercise in the role of Recio.

The matter is curious. During much of the beginning of the season, the absence of José Luis García del Pozo (Recio is a nickname in honor of his uncle, a former Málaga soccer player) would have been anecdotal. With Asier Garitano at the head of the pepineros, the ’14’ hardly had any weight. And that came from playing in the First Division with Eibar and wanting to show that he could have a leading role. Well, despite this, in the first 14 days he barely accumulated 56′ spread over three games.

Soldier of Nafti

Nafti did not use it in his first duel at the helm of Leganés, but from the next, on matchday 15 against Huesca, it became a fixture. So much so that, despite this enormous hindrance at the start of the season, he occupies the 11th position in minutes of the squad (1,276), the 11th in terms of the number of games played (19) and the 8th in terms of starts (16). .

Your safety in game distribution (He is the pepinero with the most successful average pass percentage, 90%) and the ability to distribute from behind, but also to defend when he plays, makes him a lock on the defense and driver of the attack. Function that, as a pivot, nobody in Leganés can exercise because the profiles are different. Pardo is more creative. Cissé, more arriving. Gaku, organizational, but with a little less competitive fang and Perea, more defensive.

Alternatives in Las Palmas

Now for the duel against Las Palmas, Nafti will have to come up with a formula to make up for it safely by shaking the system even if it is about maintaining the essence. “It is true that José, with our game model, is very important. But I’ve always said the same thing. We have arguments in the squad, although we have to modify the drawing, the game model, it does not mean that we are going to lose in collective performance. We are there to eat our heads and find that the puzzle, the pieces, work together. We have arguments to look for spare parts”, he commented at a press conference.

The alternatives are varied and range from using the double pivot Pardo-Cissé as a solution, to introduce Eraso into the equation or even to advance Giraudon’s position. The French central defender has also played as a midfielder, although occasionally. The problems in the rearguard of Leganés do not invite to undress the saint of the rear to dress the one of the medullary.

The formula chosen by Nafti may have to be repeated shortly. Recio accumulated 11 games warned of sanction and, when he returns, he will continue on the wire to stay without playing in case he sees another yellow card. An option, that of not competing, which is a punctual, core and exponential problem for Leganés.