The squad witnessed the absence of two prominent players, namely the central defender Nayef Akrad and the left defender Nasser Mazraoui.

The Moroccan national team lineup is as follows: Yassin Bono – Ashraf Hakimi – Sofiane Amrabat – Ghanem Sayess – Hakim Ziyech – Ezzedine Onahi – Salim Amlah – Sofiane Boufal – Jawad Yamik – Youssef Al-Nusairi – Yahya Atiyatallah.

Morocco has not reached the semi-finals before, and hopes to be the first Arab and African team to appear in the Golden Square, but the Portuguese national team did it more than once, the last of which was in the 2006 World Cup.

Morocco qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Spain in a penalty shootout, while Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1.