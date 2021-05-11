The World Health Organization configured human beings as biopsychosocial entities more than fifty years ago. The authorities of the National Government, despite defining themselves as a “team of scientists”, took longer than the time considered necessary to include psychologists and sociologists in their technical teams to collaborate with the construction of a preventive socio-immune system.

This conceptual gap produced among other deficits, the incredible ban on runners. This absolutely unnecessary measure prevented the exercise of a fundamental psycho-biological function for self-care, this government of scientists forgot that efficient and effective care measures are first of all personal and that personal carelessness is the first cause of contagion.

He also forgot that as Charly García says “fear was always stupid” and appealed as a preventive measure to confinement and isolation.

Synthesizing, he made childish mistakes that resulted in magnificent horrors, he did not realize that a society like ours, of the melancholic-cannibalistic type, must be given tools to intensely lower the level of hatred towards others and take away the envy capacity to install a logic of mutual aid. It did the opposite, intensified existing conflicts with the political opposition and dynamited what was absolutely necessary for this occasion: the need for dialogue.

Daniel Maccagnoni

OTHER LETTERS

Willing to everything, but asks that the effort be mutual

Dear officials and politicians of my country: I am an Argentine citizen, in relation to the pandemic that afflicts us, to comply with each of the suggestions and indications that you indicate for my own good and that of our community. I ask for the same commitment and therefore do everything possible to obtain vaccines. Let them plan a mass testing, tracking and vaccination campaign. That the closings of the activities are according to the reality of each locality. May every health worker be rewarded not only with applause, but with fair money. That every official who receives more than three minimum wages, donate a percentage for food of those who are prohibited from working. That they sanction whoever improperly applies or receives a vaccine. That they sanction every compatriot or not so much, that they put my health at risk in a clandestine party or marching in droves down the street without protocol. Let them set an example by following the same indications that they give me. Let them sit down, talk and agree. That they stop promising what they do not know if they are going to deliver.

I am willing not to work, to give up my income, not to see my children or friends, to take care of my neighbor as much as myself, to make the effort that is necessary. Show us that effort is shared.

Lic. Silvio Garbarz

He does not understand why they want to censor Snow White

The world is suffering from a pandemic that saddens us greatly. We are making the unfortunate story of the coronavirus that has turned our lives upside down, condemning us to suffer the loss of our loved ones. Why then is what brings happiness is frowned upon? I cannot understand how the fantasy and reverie that Charles Perrault gave us with his exquisite pen in Snow White is censored. The film that was multi-award-winning shows the scene full of love in which the Prince wants to resurrect Snow White from the treacherous poison of the witch, had he led her to death? (is left to the imagination). Imagination when it offers so much beauty is precisely what they want to restrict. We all need the magic of cinema.

Rose of the Fountain

Moral values ​​must be promoted by parents

The main and first education of the parents to the children (before school) must be from home, be intense and be healthy, since they are small. Today this is unfortunately lacking in many homes. The healthy limits that children need and ask for, limits that generate a solid culture and are the basis of social relationships, should not be minimized as happens today in young couples. The kids assume and very quickly fill the void left by their parents, unprepared, distracted by their financial problems or the absence generated by the need to work hard in order to live.

In short, everything degrades the main thing, the basic family education before school. The result? Lack of mutual respect, between parents, children and society. This undoubtedly leads us to the social disaster that we are already experiencing. But not all is lost. Fortunately, there are also wonderful cases of teaching “like before”, solid and healthy without any doubt. Those guys raised like this are the ones who grow up and shine in their careers and in their lives. I sincerely believe that only the forms and the scenery changed. What is essential is what has always been and must remain.

Modernism should not be a reason for any conditioning that degrades our culture and structure, and the essence of family.

Antonio Angel Britti

“Who voted for La Cámpora, today at the top of the Government”

Almost a year and a half into the government of the Frente de Todos, an army of applicants for public employment begins to take positions in critical areas of the Public Administration, especially in places where boxes (money) are handled: La Cámpora. An organization created with public money, run by Máximo Kirchner under the protection of power, which has managed to infiltrate its members in a large number of places of government K, or not K, with great efficiency, without limits, without ideologies and ready to do anything with just to get a little position, something … Perhaps it is the emergence of the debacle of the political parties, which have left a field occupied by the basic units or the committees.

Any analysis that they want to do regarding their ideological base is shipwrecked before the mixture of ideas, the inaccuracies of all kinds of their beliefs, even their name: Cámpora. A disturbing characteristic is that they follow a “story” that replaces the facts and that is taken as revealed truth, that is to say that reality does not matter, an invented explanation that is defended with fanaticism is enough. Today La Cámpora is a basic power factor in the Government, which makes almost all the decisions and has reached the top of a democratic government in a transvestite. But … who voted for La Cámpora?

Hector Villar

