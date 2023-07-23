Political scientist Konkov: Macron’s desire to take part in the BRICS summit was unceremonious

The desire of French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the BRICS summit was predictable, but unceremonious, said Alexander Konkov, Candidate of Political Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis at the Faculty of Public Administration of Lomonosov Moscow State University. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he explained the lack of an invitation from the French leader to the meeting.

“Macron was openly asking for a reunification event in which France had never participated and had shown no interest before. At the same time, an association where one of the main participants is Russia, in relation to which the West today is directly in a hostile position, ”Konkov noted.

It was an unconventional attempt to break into the international dialogue that has been developing for more than a decade in the BRICS format. Alexander Konkovpolitical scientist See also The festival "Rakhmaninov and (not) his time" opened in St. Petersburg

Today is not the world situation in which France could take part in the summit, the political scientist is convinced.

“If this happened a few years ago, then there would be an openness to a constructive position, to constructive interaction on the part of any Western country. But today the West opposes itself to the rest of the world,” the interlocutor of Lenta.ru concluded.

Related materials:

Earlier it became known that French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the leaders of the United States and Great Britain, did not receive an invitation to the BRICS summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), which will be held in Johannesburg in August.

On June 13, Macron asked his colleague from South Africa to give him the opportunity to take part in the upcoming BRICS summit.