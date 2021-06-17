It is scheduled to end on the thirtieth of this June – that is, after less than two weeks – the program, which lasted more than a year, in which Sudan became involved with the International Monetary Fund, according to which it will be eligible to be exempted from its accumulated debts, estimated at more than 60 billion dollars.

But observers told “Sky News Arabia” that the government “has not yet presented a clear program for these reforms,” ​​which they pointed out, “did not address basic concerns such as changing the currency and strict austerity, by reducing government spending.”

comprehensive structuring

According to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, the measures to be taken include restructuring the Sudanese economy, which is burdened with distortions, carrying out real financial reforms, and restructuring the banking system.

The measures aim to ” rid the Sudanese economy of debts, review expenditures and revenues, and thus reduce the large deficit in the balance of payments and the trade balance, the balance of which is tilted in favor of imports by more than 60 percent.”

The Sudanese government also intends to introduce customs and tax exemptions on essential goods, production inputs and capital goods, and in return impose high taxes and customs on non-essential goods.

The government said that this type of policy will help provide essential goods at competitive prices, and will not prevent access to non-essential goods at their real value, as it encourages local production and employment..

The government has identified energy, roads, agriculture, drinking water, education and health projects as the most prominent projects that will be given priority over the next two years..

social support

The Government of Sudan indicated that it is seeking to strengthen the social support networks that have been developed recently, in order to reduce the living burdens on the population, more than 60 percent of whom live below the poverty line.

The living conditions in the country are deteriorating terribly, inflation has risen to 374 percent, and the pound has continued to decline against foreign currencies, as one dollar is currently trading above 430 pounds in the official market, and 470 pounds in the parallel market, which negatively affected the prices of consumer goods.

This also greatly affected the citizens’ purchasing power, as the market relies on imports to cover more than 70 percent of its needs.

Hamdok stressed that his government is seeking, through the “Thamrat” family support program, to provide direct cash support to millions of citizens, noting that the program has an estimated balance of $820 million, 15 percent of which has been used so far, but an administrative defect in the information base hampered the implementation of the program. As required.

This program includes 6 million and 500 thousand families, or about 80 percent of Sudanese families. So far, the data of 700,000 families has been completed, and it will include all state workers. It is expected that support for this program will increase to two billion dollars.

There is also a “Selaty” program to provide food supplies at factory prices, through neighborhood channels and workplaces.

The government says that it has taken decisions with additional measures that contribute to “expanding its umbrella so that it reaches people under these circumstances, in addition to supporting it with other resources to provide necessary goods at reasonable prices.”

Absence of plans

Professor of economics at Sudanese universities, Mohamed El-Jak, said that the government “has not developed a clear plan so far to implement policies and procedures that help improve economic conditions.”

Al-Jack saw the need to work first to “control loose government spending, and immediately start reforming the central bank system and the banking sector as a prerequisite for the success of any plans aimed at restructuring the economy in general.”

He also pointed out that “building a stable economic environment and implementing deliberate measures requires a strong will that takes into account giving the highest priority to benefit from the primary resources and the local content of the Sudanese economy,” stressing that relying on the outside alone will not work..

He continued to “Sky News Arabia”, that “restructuring the banking sector is essential to support the national economy, attract investments and protect the national currency from the terrible deterioration that has befallen it during the recent period.”

He stressed the need to “change the pound to stop counterfeiting operations and absorb the excess cash mass, estimated at about 900 trillion pounds, escaping from the banking and tax umbrella, and forcing it to enter banks by changing the currency could have revealed the huge hotbeds of corruption that burden the country’s economy.”.

Possible solutions

According to the former Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Hashem Abnaouf, to get out of the current impasse requires a set of solutions, including the use of global consulting expertise houses to help various sectors rebuild their capacities, similar to what the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure did.

Banouf linked the entire process of economic reform to “reforming the monetary and financial system,” referring in this context to the policies of currency printing that take place in an “unscientific” manner.

He also pointed out the importance of reforming the tax system, to increase revenues and dispense with the printing of excess currency.

On the policy of liberation and its consequences, Abnaouf told Sky News Arabia that the liberation policy is, in principle, “a policy recommended by most economists in the world, and it is a condition for any cooperation with the International Bank and Fund.”.

However, given the direct relationship between the local currency exchange rates and petroleum derivatives, Banouf linked the success of this policy to “controlling the current evasion in the exchange markets.”

He added: “The government must work to avoid the reasons that led to the failure of the exchange rate liberalization experiment, some of which were structural as a result of calcification in the joints of the Central Bank, which bears a large part of the failure because it obtained large amounts of foreign exchange, but it did not deal with with it at the required speed.

In the same context, Abnaouf said that “commercial banks have so far not been able to interact with the exchange rate liberalization policy flexibly.”

He also drew attention to the problem of “excessive printing of currency without scientific accounts, either with the government’s knowledge in order to solve certain hardships, or without its knowledge through parties within institutions that seek to sabotage, which is the greatest possibility.”

The man warned of the “negative role that some commercial companies with high revenues can play, by causing chaos in currency rates and weakening the Sudanese pound, and thus raising the cost of importing petroleum products.”

He explained: “There are parties that have very high revenues in pounds, such as telecommunications companies and civil aviation, and they enter the market and buy the dollar at any price, which leads to the weakening of the national currency,” stressing the need for the government to find a solution to the problem by “sitting with those parties.” parties and reach an agreement with them..

prioritization

In turn, a member of the founding committee of the economic alliance of the “December Revolution Forces”, Asuar Adam Kabir, stressed “the need to prioritize and pay attention to controlling and rationalizing government spending, stopping extravagant spending, and increasing spending on development, services and productive sectors.”.

And she continued, “It is very important to benefit from past experiences, as the crisis has reached an unprecedented level.”

Kiber criticized the policy of lifting subsidies on goods without developing effective and appropriate alternatives, telling Sky News Arabia: “The liberation policy has made people’s lives unbearable, so it is necessary to turn the page of the International Monetary Fund and strengthen the state’s control over the economy, control commodity prices and increase Revenue from other sources such as gold and agricultural products.

And she considered that reforming the national economy requires “the inclusion of the military economic system in the Ministry of Finance, and the exploitation of the recovered funds for development and service development.”

It also considered that changing the currency “is a necessity for economic balance, stopping inflation and encouraging investment and financing,” adding: “The step is necessary to combat counterfeiting and control the monetary mass for its usefulness in the productive sectors, as well as controlling inflation by raising or lowering interest on deposits.”