The Belgian left winger landed in the merengue team in the summer of 2019 being one of the footballers with the highest market value. Since then, the continuous injuries and the low level shown on the field of play have caused a decline in its valuation considerable.
Eden Hazard is the footballer that has been devalued the most (40M) in the last year, according to Transfermarkt, ahead of Raheem Sterling (38m) and Antoine Griezmann (36M). In addition, he is also the one that has done it to a greater extent in the last two (110M), followed by Neymar da Silva (80M), Lionel Messi and his French partner (70M).
Below, we see all the updates to the market value of the Belgian since he arrived at Real Madrid:
Eden Hazard landed in the Spanish capital with a value of 150 million euros, making understandable an operation of 100 fixed and some variables that were never clarified.
According Transfermarkt, the payment has risen today to 115, being the most expensive signing in the history of the whites ahead of Gareth Bale (101M) and Cristiano Ronaldo (94M).
He maintained this value, the highest in his career, in three updates while still a Chelsea footballer: October and December 2018 and June 2019. It was a few weeks after that last that the team change was announced.
On December 20, 2019, Transfermarkt decided to lower its value to 120 million.
In this period of time, he played 13 games and lost 10 with the club, leaving his first goal and four assists between LaLiga and the Champions League. He started in 12 and played a total of 984 in 2,070 minutes (47.54%).
With Belgium he plays four matches out of six possible, signing two goals and five assists in the qualifying phase for the Eurocup. He played 307 out of 540 possible minutes (56.85%).
On March 5, 2020, Transfermarkt decided to lower its value to 100 million.
With Real Madrid he plays two games in about two and a half months, losing 13 between LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Dispute 140 ‘out of 1,200 (11’67%) in which it provides assistance.
With Belgium he was not summoned.
On April 8, 2020, its market value was again reduced by 20 million euros by Transfermarkt.
In that month with Real Madrid there was no news because it was the moment when the pandemic paralyzed football. The economic impact of not competing caused a devaluation of all footballers and he was no exception.
On October 8, Transfermarkt decided to lower the value by 20 million more for the fourth time in a row.
In this period of time, LaLiga had been resumed and the Champions League ended, as well as the next season of the domestic tournament. He was present in seven out of 16 games, playing 421 out of 1,440 possible (29.24%) and distributing two assists.
He was called up for the Belgian squad for the first two Nations League games, but did not play a minute.
On January 5, 2021, Transfermarkt It lowered the value again, but this time it decided to do it by 10 million compared to the previous update.
He played eight matches out of 19 possible between LaLiga, leaving a goal in 344 ‘of 1,710 total (20’12%).
He was not called up with Belgium at this time due to muscle injuries and having tested positive for COVID-19.
On March 19, 2021, the last drop in value of Eden Hazard took place, taking it to the 40 million that it maintained in that of May 26.
From January to the present, he has played 552 ‘out of 2,640 possible (20.91%) with Real Madrid between LaLiga, Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, in which he has scored two goals and one assist.
With Belgium he has played four matches out of eight, where he has left an assist in 147 ‘out of 720 possible (20.42%).
This has been the progressive decline in Eden Hazard’s market value since he arrived at Real Madrid, which could still be increased once he was 30 years old and with a variable such as longevity entering the scene. In addition, if it continues without continuity due to injuries or poor form, logic suggests that it will continue to fall.
