The Abrahamic Family House, a center for interfaith dialogue, learning and mutual understanding in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, celebrated its first anniversary in February 2023.

The center includes three places of worship, the Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb Mosque, the Church of St. Francis, and the Maimonides Synagogue, in addition to common spaces for meeting and dialogue between different religions.

The Abrahamic Family House reflects the vision and values ​​of the UAE, its keenness on the convergence of humanity and the dialogue of cultures, and the diversity that characterizes the country, inspired by the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi. 2019.

To celebrate the first year of its opening and its success in building its diverse communities, the Abrahamic Family House has developed rich programs extending over the course of a month, including a wide series of events and activities.

The Center is scheduled to expand the scope of its inspiring programs and initiatives during the current year following this success.

The head of the Abrahamic Family House, Mohammed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, said: “Since its opening, the Abrahamic Family House has succeeded in consolidating its position as a center for dialogue and mutual understanding. The three houses of worship in the Abrahamic Family House have been able to transform into lively religious centers that welcome worshipers and members of the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities.” .

He added, “What really draws our attention is the Center’s development process and its transformation into a forum for dialogue and a vibrant space that provides everyone with opportunities to learn and enhance mutual understanding. We look forward, through our programmes, partnerships and qualitative initiatives, to highlighting common human values ​​and building bridges that reinforce the values ​​of peaceful coexistence.”

For his part, Acting Executive Director of Operations of the Abrahamic Family House Center, Abdullah Al Shehhi, said: “Since its opening, the Abrahamic Family House has welcomed more than 250,000 worshipers, visitors, delegations and students, from various cultures and countries, providing them with an exceptional experience that enhances the values ​​of mutual understanding, in an atmosphere An inspiring one in which different religious communities coexist in complete harmony and harmony.”

He added: “Houses of worship organized busy programs throughout the year, including religious services and events, including celebrations of the holy month of Ramadan, Christian Easter, and Jewish Easter during the year 2023, which witnessed a large attendance, in addition to other community events that provided a comprehensive experience of learning and dialogue.” And contemplation of the three religions.

The Abrahamic Family House offers a wide range of religious services and events, including organizing sessions for memorizing and reciting the Holy Qur’an in the mosque, decoration workshops, and greeting cards to celebrate Christmas in the church, in addition to Hanukkah celebrations in the Jewish synagogue.

The Abrahamic Family House also presented a series of 250 joint educational programs and workshops between houses of worship, including discussion sessions that welcomed more than 15,000 people.

The speakers and audience discussed key topics, such as the role of religion in confronting climate change, art, and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, creative workshops were organized, such as handicrafts, perfume making, and caring for plants and the environment.

In celebration of the first anniversary of its opening, the Abrahamic Family House hosted a special program of fun activities and events during the month of February, which reflected its core values.

The center hosted an exhibition entitled “Brotherly Visuals,” which highlighted topics of interfaith dialogue through the art of Arabic calligraphy, inviting visitors to embark on an immersive exploratory experience.

St. Francis Church also launched performances by “The Little Singers of Paris,” which expressed many themes, including truth, love, connection, and sanctity, through choral musical performances.

The center hosted a workshop specialized in mosaic making, where participants were invited to design and make mosaic pieces that reflect an aspect of their personality, culture, or belief, to present an artistic painting in the garden of the Abrahamic Family House, which will embody the values ​​of diversity, exchange, and understanding between different cultures.

Expanding activities and programs

The Abrahamic Family House intends to expand the scope of its activities and programs to further support the growth of its communities, as its priorities include developing its capabilities in the areas of research, scholarship and publishing, through fruitful partnerships with institutions of higher education.

The Abrahamic Family House will continue to host and organize programs full of educational activities and events, the content of which revolves around core topics, such as the role of religion in sustainability, technology and the arts. In addition to general community events, such as a book club and arts and crafts workshops.

The upcoming educational courses will also be an ideal opportunity to hone effective communication skills, sign language, and Braille reading, as well as theatrical art, puppet performances, and children’s story telling.