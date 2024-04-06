Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan until now, the Abrahamic Family House and the Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb Mosque have provided about 6,000 iftar meals for fasting people.

The head of the Abrahamic Family House, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Engineer Hamad Al Dhaheri, and the acting Executive Director of Operations of the Abrahamic Family House Center, Abdullah Al Shehhi, participated in distributing more than 250 iftar meals to members of the Saadiyat Island community, in celebration of the holy month.

As part of its activities to celebrate the holy month, the Abrahamic Family House will host, during the period from the fifth to the ninth of this April, a Ramadan village and a bazaar that receive visitors daily from nine in the evening until 12:30 in the morning, and provide them with an experience that highlights the authentic Emirati hospitality through the provision of coffee. Arabic, dates and light popular foods prepared by distinguished productive families registered with the Ministry of Community Development, in addition to highlighting the skills of traditional handicrafts.

The Ramadan Village activities included various other interactive activities, including a workshop on making “prayer beads.”

The Abrahamic Family House also organized, as part of its Ramadan activities, the “Islamic Games Evening” dedicated to families, in addition to the Holy Qur’an competition at the Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb Mosque, in which 38 contestants of different nationalities were honored, in appreciation of their effective and distinguished participation in the competition.

In celebration of Eid al-Fitr, Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb Mosque invited all members of society to participate in Eid al-Fitr prayer, and then join the community event it organizes and is dedicated to all family members.