The Abra Group, the long-awaited new giant of the Latin American skies, has been in the takeoff phase for months. The alliance was announced in May of last year and the agreement for the creation of the new conglomerate that includes the Colombian flag carrier Avianca and the Brazilian Gol was closed in mid-May. During that time, the process has shifted from enthusiasm to caution. First, due to the instability of the air market in Colombia, as well as due to the bankruptcy of the defunct low cost Viva Air, initially included as a third partner in the project.

Sources from the companies involved indicated that the takeoff will finally take place at some point in the second half of this year, and that the goal is to get the shares of Grupo Abra listed on the London and New York stock exchanges within an average year. Behind the delays in the start of the alliance are the shocks in fuel prices and other unforeseen events associated with the process of realignment of an industry that came to a standstill during the pandemic. Also to the exhausting process and failed approval process for the integration between Avianca and Viva Air. The Colombian antitrust authorities put the magnifying glass on an operation that was born derailed as it was carried out without the approval of the regulators.

Although both the centennial Avianca and Gol, the second largest airline in Brazil, will maintain their respective brands, 100% of the economic rights pass into the hands of Abra, whose financial headquarters are based in the United Kingdom. Likewise, the new conglomerate will give rise to a company in charge of 341 planes that will fly to 40 countries in an effort to stand up to the hegemony of the Chilean Latam, the great regional leader. Celso Ferrer, executive director of Gol, told the business newspaper BrazilJournal that, in parallel to the formalization of the agreement, a loan of more than 1.4 billion dollars was executed to advance the restructuring of the company, which had debts since before the pandemic.

Likewise, the director of operations of Avianca, Frederico Pedreira, assured two weeks ago during a congress of the air sector in Mexico City that there have been conversations with the low-cost Chilean Sky Airline to become part of the new company. He has also revealed that Abra will receive an initial capitalization of 350 million dollars from current shareholders such as the US headhunting firm Elliott International, or the investment funds Kingsland Holding and Southlake One, among others.

As for the organization chart, everything seems to be in the hands of familiar faces. At the head of the board of directors will be the veteran Salvadoran businessman and pilot Roberto Kriete, shareholder of the aforementioned Kingsland Holding investment fund, and the executive director will be the businessman Constantino de Oliveira Jr., heir to a controversial and wealthy Brazilian family that made a fortune with a bus business and that today is the largest shareholder of Gol. Similarly, the Oliveira family will have the majority shareholding in Abra with 30%, according to the Brazilian magazine exam me.

The same biweekly publication, specialized in business affairs, ensures that Abra’s estimated income for the next few years would reach 10,000 million dollars, and argues for a hypothetical expansion of the fleet that could monopolize up to 500 aircraft. Likewise, the annual turnover of the two brands added would amount to about 7,000 million dollars. Approximate figures that draw a positive outlook for the flag carrier of Colombia after turbulent years marked by a restructuring process, filing for US bankruptcy in 2020, and a notable deterioration in its service (verifiable with a simple look at the complaints from travelers on social networks).

Sources from Avianca, the world’s second largest airline, indicated that there are no plans for Gol to compete in the Colombian air market. A sensitive issue due to the advantages accumulated by Avianca in the use of airport infrastructure over the years in the country’s main air terminals, and which has aroused all kinds of criticism from other companies such as the German Lufthansa or the Spanish Air Europe… That is why industry observers are waiting for the outcome in the way the Abra Group will manage its relations with the European and American giants: if Gol is a partner of American Airlines, Avianca has operated with United. And in Europe, Brazilians have been preferential partners of KLM/Air France while the Colombian has agreements with the all-powerful IAG, which brings together Iberia and British Airways.

“This agreement places the airlines of the Abra Group in a leadership position in air travel in Latin America,” reads a statement from Constantino de Oliveria, also known as Junior, “serving a population of more than 1,000 million people and with a GDP of almost 3,000 million dollars”. But details are still missing. The Chilean Adrian Neuhauser, president of Avianca, assured in April that the structuring process and other details will have to be defined in the coming months: “The integration of networks, the integration of the business model, or the benefits of frequent flyer.” The last fringes for a giant from the skies to finally see the light.

