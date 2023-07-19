I am, like much of humanity, in against of the abortion. Every being has the right to life and very especially one who has no ability to defend himselfas is a unborn baby.

But I’m also against bullying rights that women has on his bodyalways understanding that the right to life is in the first place and that we will never have rights over another body.

Humans we have the right to decide about ourselves: what color we dye our hair, if we have plastic surgery, liposuction or cut my hair, but never about the life of others and a unborn babysee how it looks, it’s someone else’s life.

women’s rightwill not, under any circumstances, grant you a license to attempt against the life of another being.

Two opposite positions, two conflicting rights. How to reconcile them?

There is no doubt that nothing has been achieved to date, mainly because coercive strategies continue to prevail: “if you do this, this will happen to you” “if you stop doing them, this will happen” strategies that only seek to solve problems by punishing. Persuasive strategies have historically been in the background.

Ban he abortion affects the rights than women has over your body, but the exercise of that right will never grant you a “letter of marque” to attempt against another life.

It is not fair, nor moral and much less human, to kill a defenseless beingIt is criminal, abominable, monstrous, I think it is one of the most despicable crimes. The right to life is not negotiable.

But the woman still has a right over her body, a right that in the opinion of many, is not negotiable either.

Two valid human rights – the supreme rights of the unborn babies to live and the rights that women have over themselves– two opposite positions, apparently irreducible.

I’m sure he State can do better than just ban or approve the abortionthat is, the coercive, which unfortunately in this case has been the everyday.

Many will argue that banning abortion is to violate women’s rights and many others will argue -and with good reason- that approving the abortion is to violate the rights of the unborn baby, because basically it is to legalize the murder.

There are relatively valid arguments on both sides, but it is indisputable that the baby rightswhich has no responsibility for the mother’s pregnancynobody consulted him, he could never decide.

But this does not solve the problem, we are assuming a reductionist position, which prevents finding a civilized way out of the problem.

Personally, I am convinced that we will find the way out by using persuasive mechanisms, dialogue mechanisms, if we continue stuck in the impasse of denying the women’s rights to attend to those of the unborn baby, or to deny the rights of the unborn baby to attend to those of the woman, we will never get anywhere.

Perhaps campaigns could be carried out sensitization at womenI cannot accept that a conscious woman wishes to murder a child, it goes against human nature.

Most of the women that they provoked a abortionoverwhelmed by the problem of the moment, who did not manage to glimpse the seriousness of their action and left through the false door of abortion, suffer for a large part of their lives, if not all of it, the trauma of knowing that a child has been murdered .

Maybe you could find out reasons why women want to abort and find solutions:

Thus, the problem it is economical, support them throughout the process.

b) If the problem is that they do not want to take charge of raising the baby, support so that some of the hundreds of couples who want a child and cannot have it, adopt theirs.

c) If the problem is that they do not want their social environment to notice their pregnancy, perhaps they could be supported to send them during that time to “perform studies” to “a job in a distant town”, or simply “vacations” with pay .

d)…

Any option is valid in order to save a life, or maybe two.

Mexico is unique, great, and unique and great can be the strategies that to resolve this age-old dilemma they are applied, always favoring the right to life.

For Mexico dignified and united let us make a pact in favor of the most valuable thing that human beings have, LIFE.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin on July 19, 2023.

In case you didn’t read it: