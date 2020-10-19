The main actor in Operation Carioca, the macro-investigation of prostitution networks in Lugo that began at the end of 2009, the pimp José Manuel García Adán, has accepted a year in prison for inducing an 18-year-old girl who worked in prostitution to abort. at Queen’s, the epicenter of the plot. The head of the Carioca did so, according to the prosecution’s indictment, taking advantage of his superiority and the situation of helplessness of the victim, a woman of Colombian origin with no family in Spain. The injured party died last year, at just 29 years old, and after such a long wait she has not seen the case tried.

In the fatal absence of the most important witness, the trial has finally been reduced to a minimum. After more than a week of negotiation, a deal was reached between the parties that was very beneficial to the accused. An agreement very far from the penalty claimed by the prosecution for this piece, number 2 and actually the first to be judged within the Marco Carioca (of the fifty who came to form the case instructed by Judge Pilar de Lara). A Lugo businessman who was the alleged father of the baby that the young woman was forced to abort despite the fact that she wanted to give birth was also accused until the final stretch. In principle, the prosecutor asked for four and a half years for both Adán and the doctor, Carlos Jesús Abuín, and the businessman, but the Provincial Court of Lugo exonerated the latter of the burden and today they have only sat in the room as defendants the pimp and the toilet who performed the abortion.

The latter has seen his sentence reduced to just three months in prison that he will only serve with a fine: at a rate of six euros a day (a total of 540 euros) and as many months in which he will not be able to practice as a doctor, something that already It does not suppose him absolutely any disorder because he has retired from his post in public health for a long time. The abortion, as the instruction came to light, was carried out without anesthesia and in a clinic without care personnel and without a license. Furthermore, according to the prosecution’s indictment, the victim was not given an informed consent to sign.

The facts tried in the Provincial Court date back to the spring of 2009, when the 18-year-old girl was, according to the summary, pregnant with the client, exonerated by the Lugo Court in December 2018. Then, he gets in touch with the owner of the Queen’s through a local policeman, and Adan “pressures” her to abort under the threat of “losing” her job. The pimp entrusts the task to a well-known doctor who, finally, in his private clinic on Juan Montes de Lugo street, a place for which he “did not have permission”, performs an abortion by vacuum aspiration on the girl.

The victim, named Angie Palencia, died last year of a brain tumor and it was her mother, a resident of Switzerland, who wanted to continue exercising the private prosecution on her behalf. The lawyer who always represented the girl, Francisco Torrijos, stressed today at the exit of the hearing that despite the reduction of the penalties with which they are finally punished, “both are sentenced” for the crime of abortion. “Both the family and I are satisfied,” he said. It is, he insisted, “a crime of abortion and both are condemned for this absolutely consensual abortion.” “From a reading of the proven facts, it is clear that the intention my represented was to have the child ”, has settled.

The doctor’s lawyer, Iliana de la Cal, has said, however, it was not so clear that the abortion that occurred at five weeks of gestation was not consented. “He has been condemned by article 145bis”, he explained, “which means that an abortion is carried out with the victim’s consent and the penalty that comes with it is simply a fine.” “This is what the penal code says when it is he practices in an establishment without the administrative license ”, he stressed.

The lawyer has not given up complaining either: “We have been undergoing this procedure for 10 years with Judge Pilar de Lara. And this lord [por su defendido] was deprived of liberty, who was in prison in Bonxe, accused of an abortion crime because the investigating judge considered that it was non-consensual. “” In the end, it has been shown that my client had no knowledge of the possible pressures that could have been on the part of García Adán ”, has boasted. Despite these statements by the lawyer, García Adán and the gynecologist will have to compensate the victim’s mother in four thousand euros, one thousand the first and three thousand the doctor, after at the last minute Adán’s lawyer managed to reduce the amount on your part in 500 euros.

García Adán, who is serving a 21-year sentence in the Mansilla de las Mulas (León) prison for mistreating and raping his former wife, has limited himself to declaring to the press that he is “fine”. “All good”, he answered when he was facing the entrance of the Court. The year in jail thus adds to the conviction for gender violence, although the leader of the Carioca plot still awaits the bench in other causes of the investigation that have not been shelved.