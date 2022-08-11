This August 9 has been different. The recurring heat waves and fires, and the threat of drought that we are experiencing this year, are leaving us with a sense of concern, that something is not right.

The recent report on state of food security and nutrition in the world (SOFI, for its acronym in English) warns about the setback in efforts to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. Confirm that something is wrong. In addition to the climate crisis, for the last five years, there has been a progressive increase in food insecurity that affects more than 900 million people and malnutrition, obesity and overweight that affect 2,000 million. Food systems in the world are not working as we would like. They are not capable of producing food in a sustainable and resilient way without depleting natural resources and generating climate change. While the FAO estimates that agriculture contributes to 80% of deforestation, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirms that the global food system is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases of human origin.

Instead of getting closer to the goal of zero hunger, we are moving away. The various conflicts, the rise in food prices, the climate crisis, and the recent pandemic complicate the predictions. Despite the fact that enough food has been produced for all of humanity for years, 670 million people are expected to suffer from hunger in 2030. Meanwhile, contemplating the data on food losses that end up in the garbage in our homes and markets does not stop be a moral contradiction.

What are the possible solutions?

A year ago, a historic event occurred: for the first time, the Scientific Group on Food Systems recognized, during the United Nations pre-summit on food systems, that the knowledge of indigenous peoples and their food systems are revolutionary and capable of providing solutions on sustainability and resilience. This scientific recognition of the wisdom of indigenous peoples was reinforced during the COP26 climate summit, reminding us that they are the ones who protect 80% of the planet’s biodiversity.

Scientific recognition, despite arriving late, is a fundamental step to stop seeing indigenous peoples as marginalized and backward. It places the 476 million indigenous people, who live in more than 90 countries and belong to more than 5,000 different groups, in a relevant situation when it comes to proposing climate, food and ecosystem conservation solutions that they have fine-tuned over hundreds of years. , and that provide answers to problems that overlap with each other at increasing speed.

In addition, this recognition validates orality as a form of wisdom. Wisdom accumulated over centuries thanks to the understanding of natural cycles and ecosystems, and based on detailed and holistic observation.

Recognition of orality is essential for millions of indigenous people and nomadic herders, since of the more than 6,700 languages ​​in the world, 4,000 are indigenous. There is a strong interrelation between linguistic wealth, biodiversity and indigenous territories that the scientific community is beginning to glimpse.

These promising first steps already offer practical and hopeful solutions in the current context. For example, the Aborigines of Australia share their ancestral wisdom on controlled fire management, teaching Africa how to avoid devastating fires. Let us not forget that Aboriginal food systems are among the oldest in the world, and continue to this day. They must be doing something right and maybe it will allow us to learn something.

A recent FAO investigation compiles various useful solutions that indigenous peoples can teach the rest of the world. The Baka people, in the jungles of central Africa, have extensive knowledge of more than 500 medicinal plants. The Ticuna, Cocama and Yagua peoples were on the verge of extinguishing the fishing resources of the Tarapoto lake complex with the arrival of “modern” fishing gear, but they managed to reverse the situation through their spirituality and ancestral knowledge. The Inari Sami have different words that describe the behavior of fish. The Khasi are capable of generating hundreds of foods, many unknown, thanks to their matrifocal governance and shifting cultivation.

But there are still important and urgent steps to take when it comes to incorporating the knowledge and wisdom of indigenous peoples from the mouths of their leaders, into public policies and decision-making.

In this sense, the creation, as a joint work space, of a Coalition of Food Systems of Indigenous Peoples, supported by FAO, and which brings together indigenous leaders from the seven socio-cultural regions and seven countries, is good news for the world. (Spain, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, Norway, Finland and New Zealand).

This coalition will seek to transform the wisdom of indigenous peoples on biocentric restoration and food systems into policy. In this process, the support of the World Center of Knowledge on Indigenous Food Systems. Created in 2020, it brings together indigenous and non-indigenous experts from more than 20 universities, indigenous organizations and the United Nations, who work on intercultural processes of co-creation of knowledge. The White Paper-Wiphala on food systems of indigenous peoplescoordinated by said center, was decisive for the global recognition of the food systems of indigenous peoples.

August 9 marks the International Day of Indigenous Peoples. This year, its celebration has reminded us of the importance of indigenous women, who have collectively transmitted and shared their knowledge. Women-medicine, women-wisdom, connoisseurs and protectors of food-generating ecosystems. Without them, scientific recognition of indigenous food systems would not have been possible.

This year is different. At the gates of the United Nations conference on climate change in Egypt, COP27, we see that we must seek innovative solutions hitherto not contemplated to solve the confluence of current challenges. Indigenous peoples offer the advantage of speaking not from theory but from practice. They offer the world a unique and generous opportunity to combine their ancient knowledge with technology and new techniques capable of addressing the food, climate and water challenges we face.

Will we be able to listen and learn?

Yon Fernandez-de-Larrinoa He is Head of the Indigenous Peoples Unit of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

