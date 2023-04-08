USA.- Peter Pascal is in the eye of the show after users on social networks began to compare their salary with that of his co-star in the series ‘The Last of Us’.

And it is that according to a report in the magazineVariety‘ Prepared last 2021, the actor born in Chile He charged around 600 thousand dollars per chapter in ‘The Last of Us’, which makes it clear that Pedro Pascal won approximately 5.4 million dollars.

However, the difference of your earnings with those of Bella Ramsey for his work in production is abysmal, as according to the site’Showbiz Galore‘, the 19-year-old actress billed 70 thousand dollars per episodeso for the whole cycle received 630 thousand dollars.

That is why Internet users have begun to have different reactions about the difference in the salary of the actors and have launched against the producers of the successful series of the platform HBOwhich already confirmed a second installment.

It should be noted that this new controversy in which Pascal is involved comes during his nomination at the ‘Emmy 2023’ awards, where they hope that he will not be left out of the category for Best Drama Actor.

“The time has come for Pedro Pascal, Emmy voters. Don’t ruin it”, wrote ‘Variety’ magazine this week.

It should be noted that just yesterday, Pedro Pascal appeared as a nominee for the ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’, in the categories of ‘Best Hero’ and ‘Best Duo’, where he shares the candidacy with Bella Ramsey.