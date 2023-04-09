The head of the Kurchatov Institute Kovalchuk: the United States will not catch up with the Russian Federation in terms of nuclear weapons for a long time

During a lecture at the Peter the Great Polytechnic University, Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute”, assessed the ability of the United States to catch up with Russia in terms of nuclear weapons. This is reported RIA News.

According to the head of the institute, the United States will have to catch up with the Russian Federation for a long time in terms of the level of nuclear weapons in general and the development of hypersonic technologies in particular.

Kovalchuk pointed out that “our military budget is less than 50 billion, and the Americans have more than 800 billion,” but “they don’t have hypersound, they don’t have a lot of that.” “In the nuclear complex, we are ahead, absolutely,” he said.

“And at the same time, if earlier we had nothing to eat, there were no sausages in the stores, today our stores are bursting, we have everything – and the best weapons in the world,” Kovalchuk added.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the deployment by countries of their nuclear weapons in other countries criticism of the United States.

We are talking about the statement of the French leader at a joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Then the head of state said that he considers it unacceptable for any state to deploy its nuclear weapons outside its own territory, “especially in Europe.”