” Weak position of the state in negotiations», Over-profitability for the private sector and shortfall for the public. The Senate report of the “Commission of Inquiry on the Control, Regulation and Development of Motorway Concessions” provides a vitriolic assessment of the management of motorways, the concessions of which were privatized in 2006.

The State would thus have lost approximately 6.5 billion euros of potential revenue since it opened the capital of the motorway companies to the private sector (an opening started in 2002 through Lionel Jospin, then completed in 2006 , under Dominique de Villepin).

17.2 billion potential profits for Vinci and Eiffage

On the private side, however, the operation is juicy. If the analysis ” tends to show that the economic profitability of concessions over the 2006-2019 period is slightly below expectations», According to the report, Vinci and Eiffage, the main players in the sector, should however reach their expected profitability from 2023, ie ten years before the end of the concessions (between 2032 and 2036). “Beyond 2022, the dividends paid would reach around 40 billion euros, including 32 billion for Vinci and Eiffage», Explains Vincent Delahaye, senator UDI and rapporteur of the commission of inquiry. The acquisition cost in 2006 being 14.8 billion euros, the business is more than profitable.

The senator from Essonne also returned to the episode of the “secret” negotiations of 2015, “bad reasoning that gave the impression that there was something to hide“. Ségolène Royal and Emmanuel Macron, competent ministers at the time because holders of the Environment and Economy portfolios, had accepted, to compensate for the freeze in motorway tariffs in 2015 wanted by Ségolène Royal, that the tariff increases planned for the February 1 of each year are more important between 2019 and 2023. The agreement also provides for an extension of concessions to the private sector, in exchange for work to be carried out.

The negotiations had taken place in an opaque manner, according to the desire of the motorway companies to preserve business secrecy. The commission of inquiry was also able to hear those who negotiated for their ministries: the now Minister of Labor Élisabeth Borne, chief of staff of Ségolène Royal in 2015 (it was she who led all the negotiations, the former minister having admitted during his hearing to have signed without having participated), and the secretary general of the Élysée Alexis Kohler, Macron’s “dircab” at the same time.

“The status quo is not possible”

“Faced with these findings, the status quo is not possible, judge Vincent Delahaye.It is imperative to better share the profits of the motorway companies with the State and the users in order to rebalance the relations between the concession holders and the concessionaires.»With a buyout of concessions by the public authorities? “The Commission did not wish to take a position, even if my socialist and communist colleagues favor a return to public management», Sweeps Vincent Delahaye. The report nevertheless pleads for a “end of the extension of concession periods“, time to “put everything back” at a “top of highwaysWhich would bring together the motorway companies, the State, parliamentarians and the Transport Regulatory Authority. “Everyone has an interest in resuming the dialogue and making reasonable compromises“, Wants to believe the centrist senator.

Too timid for the CRCE group, of which the Communists belong. Its senators abstained from voting on the report, judging “his insufficient proposals“. “Everyone, including on the right, agrees that it was a mistake to concede them in 2006, but the option of renationalization was rejected, in the name of debt, regrets PCF senator Eric Bocquet (see his interview here).This solution would be too expensive, Bruno Le Maire evokes a cost between 40 and 50 billion euros, but without knowing where this figure comes from. This argument is far-fetched, it is above all a question of political will. “