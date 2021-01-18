Atlético Güemes from Santiago del Estero made history by beating Villa Miter de Bahía Blanca on penalties and promoted to the First National League, although the match, in the 90 minutes, was full of arbitration rulings that favored it. But that was not all the damning thing that happened.

Before the meeting, there was an absolutely reprehensible event that goes far beyond a terrible refereeing, even any kind of sports suspicion.

The physical trainer of the team that finally rose, Diego Kofler, sought to “motivate” the players of his team with one of those harangues that someone close to the squad is always willing to film to remember when they reach their dream goal.

However, he chose unfortunate and macho figures to refer to what he wanted from the group.

“Until today, Güemes came when … the bold of the town, which is culled .. all, the one that has smell of pingo. That one I know … And here I have a blonde, her name is National B. I’m going to look for that one, I want that one who …! I have to break my ortho to kill that mine, “Kofler told the players.

Far from being surprised or trying to stop him, the players listened carefully and applauded at the end of the harangue, which had some more “normal” lapses in the middle.

“I have to be determined and be intelligent. You have to leave life here. The next game doesn’t matter, it’s today, guys. Laburo, I break my ortho, with heat, with rain. I’m here. For everything I do I’m Here. Because I am the best but I have to show it in that field, “added the physical trainer, who anyway at the end of the” motivational “talk repeated some of the aberrant concepts previously expressed.

Inside the field, the Santiago team would eventually win promotion to the second category of Argentine soccer. Kofler was one of those who celebrated the title of the Federal Tournament A, although he had previously said atrocities that should be banished forever not only from the soccer fields, but also from society.