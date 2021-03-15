In Moscow, an unknown person stole the Russian flag from a flagpole installed at one of the sports complexes. The incident was captured on video, which on Monday, March 15, is published by Mash in his Telegram-channel.

According to the newspaper, the video was filmed by one of the eyewitnesses near the Ice Academy complex in 1st Streletsky Proezd. The footage shows how a man in a cap climbs onto the flagpole and tears off the banner. Another man is trying to interfere with him – apparently, the security guard of the institution.

The intruder managed to safely descend and hide along with the kidnapped. Other details of the incident are not provided. As noted by Mash, the man could now face criminal charges for flag desecration.

Earlier in March, it was reported that several city bike parking lots were stolen in the center of Moscow. The police opened a criminal case for theft,

