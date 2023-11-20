The Colombian singer Shakira this Monday avoided being tried in Spain for tax fraud in exchange for a million-dollar fine, with which she avoids jail, which she assured that she accepts so as not to harm her children.

“My children have asked me, I have made this decision for them”, stated the artist when appearing before a court in the Spanish city of Barcelona. Shortly after, the artist left the building without making a statement.

The fine amounts to about 7.8 million euros, after having previously paid another 17.5 millionthe 14.5 defrauded to the treasury in Spain between 2012 and 2014 plus another three of interest.

“I had two options: continue fighting until the end, mortgaging my peace of mind and that of my children, stop making songs, albums and tours, without being able to enjoy my career and the things I like, or make an agreement, close and leave this behind chapter of my life looking forward,” said the singer, who has lived in Miami since April.

What were you accused of and what does this agreement imply? Here is the alphabet of the case.

The accusation: where did Shakira live?



The accusations – exercised by the Prosecutor’s Office, the State’s legal profession and the Catalan region – pointed to Shakira as not having paid their taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite having resided in the country for more than the 183 days stipulated by law.

That is, she was accused of having defrauded the Treasury during those years by pretending that she lived outside of Spain.

The public ministry then requested that the Colombian singer be sentenced to eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.8 million euros.

Shakira, 46, lived with the former Spanish soccer player for FC Barcelona and now businessman Gerard Piqué, 36, for twelve years, until they announced their separation in 2022 and she moved to Miami, in the United States, with her two children. both after an agreement on their custody.

Shakira sits on the bench, accused of defrauding the Treasury of 14.5 million

The singer defended, for her part, that she did not commit any wrongdoing since, despite having started a relationship with Piqué in 2011, She led a nomadic life due to her international career, and her tax residence was in the Bahamas until early 2015..

“The tax authorities saw that she was dating a Spanish citizen and began to salivate,” he said last year in an interview with the magazine elle.

To demonstrate their supposed roots in Barcelona, ​​the Spanish treasury carried out a thorough investigation in which they interviewed neighbors, tracked their images on social networks, checked their relatives’ expenses in the city, their payments at hairdressers, or even at the clinic. where she monitored her pregnancy.

Why won’t he go to jail?

Shakira arrived at the Barcelona Court this Monday amid great media expectation, accompanied by her lawyers and several police officers.

Wearing sunglasses and a pink suit, she entered through the main door while on the opposite sidewalk, behind the police fence, about a hundred people were waiting for her, most of them journalists and photographers, but also curious people and some admirers who they asked “justice for Shakira”.

The pact she reached with the Spanish Justice this Monday prevented her from being tried, although in exchange for that fine and a three-year prison sentence, which she will not have to serve, among other reasons because the court applies a mitigating measure to repair the damage.

Shakira along with her two children. Photo: Instagram: @shakira

Much less than the request he was facing, since the Prosecutor’s Office requested eight years and two months in prison plus a fine of 23.7 million euros, which is half of the 14.5 million defrauded, that is, 7 .3 million, plus another 432,000 euros at a rate of 400 for each day he avoids spending behind bars.

Her lawyers agreed at the last minute with the Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusations, the Tax Agency of the Spanish State and the regional Government of Catalonia, so the singer only had to ratify it in a brief appearance in court.

Are Shakira’s legal troubles over?

No. This Monday’s agreement does not mean, however, the end of all its problems in Spain, since The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office filed another complaint against him for allegedly defrauding some six million euros in taxes for the 2018 financial year and, in addition, he still has an administrative case with the Treasury, relating to the year 2011..

But if the trial had been held, part of the life of this global star would have been exposed, who in 2021 also appeared in the so-called Pandora Papers, the journalistic investigation that pointed out hundreds of personalities for having supposedly resorted to tax havens.

The tax authorities saw that she was dating a Spanish citizen and began to salivate.

Regarding the 2011 case, the singer herself pointed out that it has already cost her 60 million euros due to “disproportionate fines.” “And all because, in the middle of a tour of more than 120 concerts around the world, I made visits to Spain to see the person with whom I was starting a relationship,” the artist stated this Monday.

The wear and tear on her and her children



While she was speaking a few brief words before the Barcelona Court to ratify the agreement, her communication agency issued a statement in which Shakira once pointed out the treasury in Spain.

In addition to attending to her children’s request, the artist maintains that in this way she also avoids the “weariness” of a long criminal process for “a singer of international prestige” with the consequent media “impact.”

Although she was prepared to defend her “innocence”, instead of fighting “to the end” she chose to look “forward” without your children having to see you on the bench.

“I have to choose my battles and the most important one for me now is to do everything so that my children live a full life and focus on what is really important: seeing them grow and spending time with them,” the statement underlines.

Shakira, ultimately, regrets the wear and tear on time, image and money that it entails.

The Barranquilla woman attended a court in Spain this Monday to continue finishing her process.

Shakira is not the only one

Shakira’s case is just one more of those that pit the Spanish Treasury against celebrities, both Spanish and foreign.

Others like the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo or the Argentine Leo Messi They preferred, like Shakira, to pay heavy fines. But some went to the end and won, like recently the Spanish coach and former soccer player Xavi Alonso after a long battle in court.

