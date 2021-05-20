First volume of the work ‘In sacram Iudith historiam commentarius litteralis & moralis’, from 1663, one of the five unique copies that the Valley of the Fallen has returned to the National Library. David G. Folgueiras

In October 2017, a researcher from the Community of Madrid entered the abbey of Valle de los Caídos. He had before him the enormous task of inventorying and classifying different ecclesiastical libraries, whose description and location would later be turned over to the Collective Catalog of the Spanish Bibliographic Heritage, dependent on the Ministry of Culture. After the commission was finished, the archivist began working for the National Library of Spain (BNE), where he was familiar with the stamp of some books. He had seen that same mark from the Monastery of Uclés (Cuenca) in the abbey of Cuelgamuros. Thus began an internal investigation until the record of the transfer to the Valley was found. Dated April 14, 1961, the document recorded the delivery by the library of 963 copies from the 16th to the 19th centuries, although the accompanying list only names 494, now returned with the exception of 34 absences. The reason for this disparity in figures is unknown.

The total value of the volumes recovered amounts to 400,000 euros, according to calculations by the BNE. The process had the support of National Heritage and culminated last Friday after a rigorous investigation started two years ago, when the review of the original list was undertaken, affected by “numerous descriptive inaccuracies and various omissions”, as Isabel Ruiz de Elvira explains, Director of the Department of Manuscripts, Incunabula and Rare. In April, they collated that document, Fatima Ballesta, head of the Publications Service; Adelaida Caro, head of the Printed Reservation Service, and Ruiz de Elvira herself, who visited the Benedictines up to six times. The first of those long days, thanks to which 14 missing volumes were detected in the 1961 report, was unsuccessful. The librarian abbot found the access of three women to a closed area inappropriate and consulted the superior, who finally gave his approval.

Isabel Ruiz de Elvira, director of the Department of Manuscripts, Incunabula and Rare of the National Library, along with several copies that have been returned by the Abbey of the Valley of the Fallen. David G. Folgueiras

The signing of the agreement took place on Wednesday at the National Library, five days after the restitution. The prior Santiago Cantera declared that afternoon to EL PAÍS, upon his return to Cuelgamuros, that “the relationship between both institutions has been very correct, at all times of collaboration and help.” No person in charge of the order has provided more information despite the repeated attempts made by this newspaper in recent weeks. Although Cabrera declined to clarify the cause of the deposit made in 1961, Ruiz de Elvira points out historical reasons: “Every abbey should have a bibliographic fund, for which donations were collected from religious individuals, convents and other Benedictine institutions.” The leadership of the BNE was vacant at that time. Cesáreo Goicoechea Romano was dismissed on November 10, 1960 and Miguel Bordonau did not join until November 30 of the following year. It was the deputy director José López del Toro who authorized the delivery, although the origin of such provision is unknown.

At that time, the abbey was administered by its founder, Fray Justo Pérez de Urbel, invested in the presence of the dictator, whom he advised as a member of the National Council of the Movement. In addition, the Benedictine combined his priory with a privileged seat in the Francoist courts. “We have not been able to find out if the decision was his, although he did have the necessary influence to do so,” says Ruiz de Elvira. The researcher recalls that the return to the National Library could be completed because there was never a legal deed of the transfer. The word “donation” is only mentioned on the thank you card that the monks dedicated to the BNE secretary. The State Attorney General’s Office determined in a report that “these are Spanish Historical Heritage assets and are inalienable public domain assets, so their deposit in the Valley of the Fallen could only have been made as a loan or bailment” .

Gateway to the abbey of the Valley of the Fallen, last Wednesday afternoon. DAVID EXPOSITO

Five unique specimens

The oldest returned title is an edition of Plutarch printed in 1535, followed by Plato’s works – Marsilio Ficino’s edition – published in Lyon in 1567 by Antoine Vincent. Although more copies of these books are preserved at the BNE, five unique copies have been recovered, such as a biography of German doctors written by Melchior Aldamus (1620). Highlights In sacram Iudith historiam commentarius litteralis & moralis (1663), illustrated by the Benedictine José de la Cerda and of which only the first volume was kept. The religious theme is preponderant, including sermons, lives of saints, theology, canon law or doctrinaire of religious and military orders. They are followed by historiographical works and philosophical essays. The less common type of references come from various private collections from the 19th century, such as that of the jurist Fernando José de Velasco y Ceballos – an honorary member of the Royal Spanish Academy – or the legacy of the historian Pascual de Gayangos, who collected a Tibetan alphabet.

Copies extracted from convents abound, some of them admitted to the BNE during the successive confiscations. The works on demonology stand out, the theological branch in charge of the study of the different forms that the evil one acquires. Researchers have identified two dozen titles, dating from the 16th and 17th centuries, that either have spurge marks or are included in prohibited indexes. As for the form, you can find unique baroque bindings, such as leather wraps on board, embossed with gilt irons or supralibros, where the owner was indicated by the use of his heraldry. Of the 34 faults, only two are unique, that is, the BNE does not have another copy. Its about Tractatus diversi super maleficiis (1560), valued at 390 euros. And a catalog of medicines, printed by the College of Pharmacists of Valencia in 1605, that an old book portal sells for the equivalent of 96 euros.