The Abarth Parade is part of the initiatives of the Rieti – Terminillo Weekwhich includes various activities related to the sixth appointment of the Italian Superclimb Championship. Five saves are scheduled, with great anticipation for the Rieti Terminillo Classic, which sees the participation of rare cars such as the three official Lancia Martinis.

The first edition of the Abarth paraderegistered in the calendar ACI SportsIt was held Saturday, July 27, 2024 with the aim of taking Abarth brand enthusiasts to discover the most evocative places in central Italy, passing through the Lake Piedilucothe sources of Saint Susanna And Lioness until historic center of Rieti. Wednesday, July 31st the meeting is held Green Red for cars electric and hybrid cars driven by women to raise awareness on responsible mobility and the fight against gender violence.

Abarth parade in Leonessa square

Abarth Parade from Terni to Rieti

The Abarth parade started from Terni Saturday 27th July at 4.30pm and reached Rieti after two stops at the sources of Saint Susanna and Leonessa. The crews set off towards the Santa Susanna springs, where they had the opportunity to stop, appreciate the beauty of the landscape and taste typical local products. The caravan resumed its march towards Lionessone of the most beautiful medieval villages in the province of Rieti, known for its beauty and the quality of its agricultural food products.

Abarth parade in Leonessa square

After a second stop, the Abarths resumed their journey towards Terminillotravelling along the suggestive Vallonina. Once past the Lioness Saddle and the Sebastiani refugethe crews have arrived at Valleys PlanTerminillo center. Finally, the Abarths returned to Rieti, arriving in Vittorio Emanuele II Square.

The initiative was born from the collaboration between theAutomobile Club Rieti, there Paci Autoquattro (Abarth dealership in Terni) and the Abarth club of Ternireturning to the Rieti – Terminillo Weekpromoted within the sixth and penultimate stage of the Italian Superclimb Championshipscheduled for August 3 and 4.

