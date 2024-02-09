The Fiat 600 starts carnival well by wearing a purple tracksuit. Something different than a fighter pilot. With 240 hp, the Abarth 600e must be the brand's strongest car ever. The version you see here in the photos is the Scorpionissima. This is the introductory version of which the company is making 1,949 copies.

In the one image we see, there are already plenty of details to be seen, such as different side skirts, a sporty front bumper, a protruding spoiler and more Abarth logos than you can count. We also see 20-inch rims with Formula E rubber around them. The brand reveals that the Abarth 600e has larger brakes and that the track width has been increased.

Specifications of the Abarth 600e

Abarth spoke in a previous press release about one electric motor. The big question is where this electric motor is located, because in the image you see the 600e drifting, which would mean that the electric motor is on the back. Or could it be that there are secretly two electric motors in the car, given that smoke comes from all wheels? A rear engine would be a nice ode to the classic Fiat 500 Abarth 500.

We expect the weight (the Fiat 600e weighs 1,520 kilos) to decrease slightly and the top speed to be somewhere above 160 km/h. In addition, Abarth is installing a mechanical limited-slip differential on the 600e, which according to the brand is 'unique for an electric car'. Indeed, you often see that the brakes feign a kind of electronic limited slip differential on EVs. The battery measures 54 kWh.

Abarth will soon announce more details, such as the price and when you can order the EV. Its brother, the 500e, is available here for at least 38,490 euros. The 500e from Fiat goes for at least 28,990 euros. So about 10,000 euros more. If we calculate the same for the Fiat 600e (minimum 35,990 euros), the price of the Abarth will be somewhere around 46,000 euros.