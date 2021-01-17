Abarth renews its 595 range in 2021 with four versions: 595, Turismo, Competizione and Esseesse. These come to life with new colors, noble materials, new style details, advanced technology and extensive customization, for underline the nuances of the Abarth character.

Available in saloon and convertible versions, the models of the Abarth 595 range are united by specific characteristics that highlight their sporty character and contribute to the improvement of performance. All four trim levels feature powers ranging from 145 to 180 hp, all certified Euro 6D Final, which can satisfy any need of our clients. Specifically, the engine is available in three power levels: the Abarth 595 develops 145 hp, reaching 165 in the Tourism version, while the 595 Competizione and the 595 Esseesse, with 180 hp, are the ideal vehicles for those seeking adrenaline. of the racing world, both in terms of performance and technical content

Distinctive yet affordable, the 595 trim is the entry level to the Abarth world and comes standard with all the necessary equipment to ensure fun and driving pleasure typical of Scorpion cars, such as the “Sport Mode” selector, renamed as “Scorpion Mode” in the new range. Pressing this button on the dash changes the maximum torque delivery, the power steering calibration and the engine response to the accelerator pedal, making them more specific.

In terms of technology, the 595 version comes standard with the available 17.8 cm (7 ”) touchscreen radio, much to the delight of Abarth enthusiasts, with a new startup and shutdown screen. Setting for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ™ compatibility * is optional.

Quick acceleration and efficient braking are the prerogatives of sporty driving and fun; The 595 is therefore equipped with an Abarth-specific high-performance braking system, which provides maximum safety thanks to the ventilated 284mm front discs and the 240mm rear discs. The 595 Turismo and Competizione have also been revamped from a technical and styling point of view, in the name of customization, to give customers two different ways to enter and experience the world of Abarth.

From fearless to limitless performance



The 595 Turismo is linked to the values ​​of style and comfort typical of Italian Granturismo and, therefore, is dedicated to those who like to stand out for their style, who love the city but want to live it in a fearless way.

On the other hand, the Competizione is aimed at lovers of performance and sportsmanship without limits, those who want to have fun on the road and also on the track, those who never give up on turning a trip into an extraordinary experience. In terms of colors, the main novelty of the 595 Competizione is the new Rally Blue, a matte color inspired by the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally of the 1970s, while the new 43.2 cm (17 «) alloy wheels evoke the from the Lancia Delta Rally Integrale of the nineties.

For the top-of-the-range version, the 595 Esseesse, Abarth’s team of designers and engineers have designed and developed new titanium tailpipes for the Akrapovič exhaust system, providing pure thrill in sound, fun and driving pleasure both in road and circuit, in short, a wave of emotions for the driver.