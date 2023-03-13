(advertorial)

You only have to look at the Abarth 500e to know that this must be a joy to drive. The new Abarth 500e is the fully electric successor to the Abarth 595, which was also such a party number. And to make it all a little more fun, the Dutch government gives you a 2,950 euro subsidy on the sporty EV.

An electric powertrain fits perfectly with an Abarth. An electric motor offers sharper accelerations while the good weight distribution ensures more stability and better handling. The result? More driving pleasure. Electrification therefore not only means a more sustainable way of getting from A to B, but now also pure, distilled, hardcore driving pleasure.

Although the technique is brand new, the philosophy is unchanged. The CEO of Fiat and Abarth explains: ‘Everything Abarth has changed about the car is about the best driving performance. That’s just like our founder Carlo Abarth always did. From that point of view, nothing has really changed. The new Abarth 500e offers better acceleration, better handling and more driving pleasure.’

The Abarth 500e Scorpionissima

The Scorpionissima is the first version of the Abarth 500e to come to the Netherlands. This version is extra complete and is available as a convertible or as a closed hatchback. You can recognize it on the inside by an extra sporty interior with sports seats and a luxurious Alcantara finish. This EV sounds like the legendary Abarth Record Monza thanks to a Sound Generator.

True Abarth performance

The 42-kWh battery is mounted low, resulting in a low center of gravity. This gives the car excellent handling. In addition, the electric motor delivers 155 hp and a generous 235 Nm. The 0-100 time is 7 seconds. The combination of all the elements mentioned ensures that this is the nicest compact EV that you can currently buy.

You can get the Abarth 500e Scorpionissima for 44,000 euros. The convertible costs 46,000 euros. From a tax point of view, the prices are lower, which means that both models qualify for the Subsidy Scheme for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals (SEPP) of 2,950 euros. If you order now, you will be one of the first people in the Netherlands to drive the electric Abarth.

