The Abarca Cidón family, the owners of HM Hospitales, put their private school business up for sale. They have hired KPMG to pilot the sale of the firm, Educare, for around 300 million euros, according to financial sources.

The education sector has emerged as one of the few where the appetite of the funds has not diminished due to rising inflation, rate hikes, or the threat of recession. And the shareholders of the Educare private school company are trying to take advantage of the opportunity to launch the sale of the company, which owns eight private schools in Madrid.

Educare’s main shareholder is the Abarca Cidón family, founders of the HM hospital chain. They have 65% of the education company through their family office Alma mater. The remaining 35% belongs to the company Management of Educational Centers (Gecesa), in the hands of Carlos Madruga Rael, president of Educare.

This society dates back to the 1970s, with the creation of the El Parque school. In the following years, a network was weaved throughout the Community of Madrid, with the Valdefuentes, Peñalar, Peñalvento, Torrevilano and Montesclaro centers. In 2015 Gecesa merged with Educare, the Abarca Cidón firm, to create the current company. In addition to the aforementioned schools, it has opened two more centers, Antamira and Antares.

In total, the company employs around a thousand workers and has 10,000 students. In the 2020 financial year, the company suffered from the months, from March to June, in which the Covid-19 forced 100% online teaching. It recorded a profit close to five million euros, 30% lower than the figures for the previous year. Revenues fell 20% to 30 million.

The company attributed this result to having stopped receiving income from the cafeteria or extracurricular activities. The return to attendance from the 2020/2021 academic year has allowed the company to return to the figures from before the pandemic. And it offers investors an EBITDA of 17 million. Taking into account the valuations that the market manages for this type of asset, above 15 times, the first appraisals in the company rise to 300 million.

The company faces a debt, at the end of the 2020 financial year, for 72 million. Most of them correspond to a series of loans, some backed by real estate assets, with CaixaBank, Bankinter and Santander. The company closed that year with a box of 6.6 million.

The large venture capital funds have been launched in recent years to take positions in this sector. One of the most successful cases has been that of Providence, which in 2017 acquired the Nace schools from Magnum, the Ángel Corcóstegui fund, for 350 million. He integrated this company into a larger platform, which he called Globe Educate, with 31,000 students and 55 schools spread across France, Canada, Andorra, Malaysia, Portugal, Italy, India, the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Andorra.

Also notable in Spain is the presence of the European education giant Inspired Education, which has acquired King’s College and the San Patricio schools. It is owned by the venture capital giants Warburg Pincus and TA Associates. Other funds have opted for higher education. CVC acquired the Alfonso X University and Permira, the European University.

The Educare operation is a golden opportunity for a venture capital fund to position itself in this sector in Spain. And, through this company, you can create a platform with which to enter the game of consolidating private education in Spain, which is still very fragmented.