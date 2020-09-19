One has fallen into hell and the other rises to heaven. Ott Tanak’s retirement from Rally Turkey has given wings to Sebastien Ogier, who has taken the lead and sets course for what would be his seventh crown. The reigning champion has said goodbye to the event after suffering a steering fault, and the Frenchman has climbed to the first position, although he maintains a close fight with Thierry Neuville.

After wasting some time for airborne dust in the first stage, Tanak wanted to come back in the second. But his ride did not last long, because at kilometer 25 of the first section his direction gave way and he was forced to abandon it. An opportunity that has not been missed by Ogier, who was in the lead in that same stage. Neuville was trying to hold him back, but he chose hard tires and had traction problems.

Sebastien Loeb lost the lead as his tires stuck on the wires on the opening stage. He rode soft and did not hold the 31 kilometers, which made him descend to fourth position. They were ahead not only Ogier and Neuville, but also Elfyn Evans, who follows the trail of the two leading men closely and does not give up in their fight to stay in the fight for the title.

Good news for Jan Solans. After losing a lot of time in the first stage of the rally due to electrical problems, and not completing the second stage due to being neutralized, On the second day he is setting great records and the comeback has begun, already approaching podium positions in the WRC3 category.

In the third section there was a 14-minute cut when spectators were detected on its way. The Rally of Turkey was the first to prohibit access to the public as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, but it is difficult to put doors to the field and prevent access to the roads.

Classification

1 Ogier-Ingrassia (Fra / Toyota), 57: 52.4

2 Neuville-Gilsoul (Bel / Hyundai), 1.6s

3 Evans-Martin (Gbr / Toyota), at 12.3s

4 Loeb-Elena (Fra / Hyundai), to 21.7s

5 Rovanpera-Halttunen (Fin / Toyota), at 25.4s