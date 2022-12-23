San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- The older adults in San Luis Potosí suffer from greater abandonment by their relativesSo, according to authorities of the state DIF system, during this 2022, increased by 80 percent (%)the cases of neglect towards the elderly.

In cases where the authorities of San Luis Potosí are aware of the abandonment by relatives It occurs when they decide not to take care of them due to their advanced age or the conditions they suffer.

During the winter season, where temperatures close to zero degrees decrease in the state of San Luis Potosíthere is a report of at least 40 adults over 60 years that they had to receive in shelters of the DIF for your protection.

In designated spaces, 30 people abandoned, plus another 10 who are on the streetswere attended by the DIF authorities, offering them a decent roof, food and heat.

The problems due to the abandonment of older adults lead to the fact that the Nicolás Aguilar Geriatric Institute present an overcrowding in their capacity of attention and protections for the elderly.

It should be noted that, by 2023the administration of Ricardo Gallardo Cardona contemplates the construction of a new home and haven where the Government House was previously located.

The objective of the house will be to receive the elderly victims of abandonment and street conditions, in order to reduce the population of the Nicolás Aguilar geriatric home, thereby improving care.

The honorary president of the State DIF System, Ruth González Silva, regretted that families do not want to take care of the elderly, leaving them to their fate even though they are a vulnerable group.

“They do have a family, and unfortunately they don’t want to do it themselves.”, mentioned the president of the DIF, to the reporter Xochiquetzal Rangel, from El Universal San Luis Potosí.