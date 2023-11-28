Between the years 1848 and 1855 what is known as the gold rush in the United States leading more than 300,000 immigrants, mostly from their own country, but also from around the world, to seek their luck, mainly to California. But this state was not the only part of this phenomenon. In Georgia There was a town that is considered the cradle of this movement: Auraria.

At that time people searched for gold in streams and rivers using simple techniques such as panning, although later more sophisticated methods began to be applied. But prosperity did not last long and today Auraria it’s a ghost town which can be reached through the secondary roads of Georgia.

From a prosperous town full of gold to a ghost town: the story of Auraria

Although most people relate the Golden fever only with California, Auraria It is a good example of how this phenomenon began. In 1828 the precious metal was discovered at the site and word spread quickly, so much so that a year later thousands of people had already arrived at the site in search of a treasure.

According to the Historical Commission of Georgia, Auraria was the scene of the first Golden fever in the stadium in 1832. At that time, John C. Calhoun owned a mine worked by slaves that proved so prosperous that, between 1829 and 1839, about $20,000,000 in gold was extracted.

It is enough to know the origin of its name to understand why it was an important city full of goldGiven the Auraria means gold In latin. The portal WDUN explains that in this place thousands of seekers of this material settled for the first time and built a booming city, marking a precedent for what would later become a well-known phenomenon in the nation.

Photo: Georgia Historical Society

The reason why this site became ideal for the first search engines gold is that it was located between the Etowah and Chestatee rivers. It is believed that up to 10,000 people lived there, although Chris Worick, president of the Lumpkin County Historical Society, said there were quite a few miners, which is probably why the place was initially a kind of camp.

But as more people began to arrive Auraria went from a camp to a thriving city. Hotels, shops, bars, a post office, a church, a school and even a bank were even created.

Decided to stock up on GA mountain peaches so while we were riding around we went through Auraria, site of Georgia’s gold rush 1829. This is an old general store I thought was cool looking. No idea of ​​the age but it had electricity at one time. pic.twitter.com/mBERIGYHwy — Cathy Roberson (@cmroberson06) July 25, 2020

Although that fortune did not last long. Little by little the miners found more suitable sites to build and just a few years later it was discovered gold in California where they went and most of the searchers. The rest is history.

Today, only a few buildings damaged by the passage of time remain on the site, with no trace of what was once a thriving community.