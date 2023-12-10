bodie, California, lies as a witness to the “gold rush” that the Sierra Nevada mountain range once experienced. Once a prominent mining town in Mono County, Today it is a ghost city in which legends revolve around it.

Bodie's story begins in 1859, when William Bodey discovered gold near what is now Bodie Bluff. According to the portal Legends of America This discovery triggered the growth of the place, which Bodey did not witness because that same year he lost his life in the middle of a snow storm.

Bodie, California, from riches to ghosts

This same portal tells that in 1861, two years after the discovery, the Bunker Hill mine was installed in the town, which was a key event in the history of Bodie. Later, in 1877, the Standard Mining Company catapulted Bodie, as gold extraction generated around US$15,000,000 annually for the next 25 years.

This growth was reflected in its population growth, since by 1879 Bodie had 10,000 inhabitants, but this also brought with it an atmosphere of violence, in addition to being affected by natural disasters that were difficult for the city to overcome.

Despite the obstacles, the town continued to diversify its activities. With the construction of the Bodie & Benton Railroad in 1881 to transport lumber, and the influx of Chinese labor, it generated controversy among unemployed local miners. By 1882, the city experienced devastating fires and the depletion of the main mines, marking the beginning of its decline.

In 1887 the Bodie and Standard mines were consolidated, but the decline had already begun. The fires that occurred in the town, the Great Depression and the closure of the last mine, Lucky Boy, in the post-war era, contributed to the progressive abandonment of the city.

Today it stands out as one of the best preserved ghost towns in the West. In 1962, it was named a “State Historic Park,” and two years later it was given the title “California Historic Site.” During all this time, he was immersed in mysticism, as there are legends such as the “Bodie curse.”

Bodie, the striking ghost town of California
Photo: Courtesy Visit California

It not only houses physical ruins, but also legends that persist. Legends of America reveals that The “Bodie Curse” warns that taking something from town results in misfortune until the item is returned. Ghost legends surround specific locations, such as the JS Cain House, where the ghost of a Chinese maid is said to wander, or the Gregory House, supposedly inhabited by the spirit of an old woman.

Nowadays, Bodie is a destination for those looking to immerse themselves in history and mystery. More than 200 buildings remain in a state of “arrested decay”, preserving a bygone era. Bodie State Park offers visitors the opportunity to explore this fascinating vestige of America's past, with the Bodie Museum as the city's only commercial witness.