The Abanca digital bank remunerates the savings of its clients that disconnect from social networks

A year ago, Abanca launched the B100 Bank and a product that remunerates customers based on their physical activity. Specifically, rewarding a daily steps goal. Now, the heir bank of the old Galician savings banks takes a twist to the attempt to raise awareness about health, ligating the remuneration of their savings while disconnecting from social networks.

The new product of the Galician entity is called ‘off to save’ and allows customers to send money to the ‘Health’ savings account depending on the time they disconnect from six social networks: Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X, Snapchat, Bluesky.

Customers can mark a maximum daily use time of these networks: 15, 40, 45 and 60 minutes. If it is the most ambitious objective – 15 minutes – the bank will transfer up to 30 euros per day from their operations account to the Health, which is paid to 3.40% Tae. That remuneration will remain until May 1. From that day it will be 3.20% Tae.

Without accessing the content of the networks

“We are a bank, we do not manage content,” explained Jorge Mahía Cedeira, executive director of B100, during the presentation of the product.

Specifically, customers have to give the bank access to the mobile function that allows you to know how long it is passed in networks, but in no case will you have access to these or to the contents, the bank emphasizes.

“All studies indicate that it is good to walk and that it is good to control the time that is passed in social networks,” said the manager, who has also pointed out that the average time in Spain that is passed in this type of applications is more than 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The manager has also pointed out that the bank reached, at the end of 2024, the 230 million euros of managed business. In addition to savings products, the Abanca Digital Bank plans to “have the entire range of financial products”, in reference, for example, to mortgages.