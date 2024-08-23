It’s no secret that the The traditional video game market is experiencing dark times. The costs of AAA games increase from generation to generation, between increasingly longer development times and increasingly expensive projects, a growth that is absolutely not proportional to that of the potential consumer base and consequently of the potential revenues. The consequences are there for all to see: New IPs and ideas are in short supply and often and willingly we focus on those few brands that are already established and guaranteed to be successful. Obviously, this is not enough and some experiments are being carried out alternative routessome appreciated and others a little less. For example, there are those who try to leverage the nostalgia element to create remakes, remasters and re-releases of great games of the past. But also of the not so “great” ones. For example, hoping not to attract the antipathy of the fans of Until Dawn, was there really a need for a remake in Unreal Engine 5? Another trend of the last few years is that of games on major licensesfrom Marvel’s Spider-Man to Indiana Jones, all icons recognizable even by an audience not accustomed to video games and which in many cases represent a much safer investment than a new IP with a lot of potential but dubious commercial appeal. Then there are those who aim for live servicea paradise of tens of millions of dollars in revenue for those few projects that make it big, but at the same time also a hell for those dozens and dozens of projects that close their doors shortly after launch or never see the light of day. Ubisoft bet big on it, but with poor results. Now it’s Sony’s turn. Helldivers 2 was a success at launch, Concord doesn’t promise as well, who knows what the next ones will be. Or again, there are those who, not without apparent difficulty, are trying to change the paradigm, like Microsoft and its push for Game Pass and the cloud, under the motto “you don’t necessarily need an Xbox to play Xbox”.

What if the future also lay in smaller, more compact projects with less exorbitant costs? The interesting statements by Tymon Smektała, director of the Dying Light series for Techland, on the current state of the industry and how a possible key to making video game development sustainable, perhaps while also introducing new ideas and designs, could be to create “compact projects”, have gone a bit unfairly unnoticed. smaller in size and cost, but not in substanceto be alternated with larger and more expensive productions. An example of this philosophy is Dying Light: The Beast, the new game in the series that was initially created as a DLC and later became a full-fledged game, even though it doesn’t have the scale and dimensions of what we could define as a real Dying Light 3. If we want to we could compare it to Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Uncharted: The Lost Legacyprojects born from the ribs of Dishonored 2 and Uncharted 4 that reuse a large part of the technologies and assets, therefore very low costs and sold at a budget price. Smektała explains it very well in a few sentences: “From a developer’s point of view, some of the problems the industry is facing right now are that games are getting bigger and bigger. They have bigger budgets, they take longer to produce. You have 500 people working on a game for five years, and in the end it might not be successful. So projects like that They’re quicker to make, cost less, and are likely to appeal to gamers.: allows you to have shorter development cycles and try different things.” Uncharted: The Lost Legacy By the way, according to Smektała, an involuntary side effect of these “compact” games is that they wouldn’t be “watered down” like the larger A-projects and therefore do not require the player to invest 50 – 100 hours of his time to find all the collectibles in a needlessly large map, complete insipid secondary missions that almost seem to have been put there just to make up the numbers, with the risk that, either due to boredom or the lack of time available, you will not even get to the end credits. To recap: we are talking about games that would not require the canonical 4 – 5 years of development, with low costs and that would also allow developers to experiment with new ideas and that would not have the need to overwhelm the player with content just to boast of a triple-digit longevity. Where do I put my signature?

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.



#AAA #game #market #crisis #compact #projects #Dying #Light #Beast #solution