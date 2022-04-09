Nintendo, Sega, Sony… What about one of the great European video game workhorses? Aren’t you going to have a Mini version of one of your most famous computers? Said and done: Retro Games has made the Amiga 500 Mini a reality, does it live up to the legacy of one of the most imposing microcomputers in the history of the sector? We analyze it.

felt genuine envy of the younger players who were playing a NES Mini or a Mega Drive Mini for the first time and did not know some of the classics included in the selection. What must it feel like when you put yourself at the controls of a game that, you know, is legendary, but due to life circumstances you had never been able to play it? Yes, many of the games are now at your fingertips, but the reality is that you don’t always have the opportunity to simply search for and enjoy them. Would you have the opportunity to experience something like this with a mini reinterpretation of a classic system? Well, I’ve had the pleasure of face the review of the Amiga 500 Mini and live what it means to enjoy a mini platform that you didn’t play in depth in its day.

I only have respect and admiration for Commodore in general and Amiga in particular. The first system I owned in my earliest childhood was a Commodore 64 back in the days when it was already somewhat old hardware in the early 90’s; Amiga has sheltered the first works of some of my idols in the industry and plays a fundamental role in the history of 3D Games. Did you know that its founders, many years before creating the website you are visiting today, were developers of the company system of the longed-for Jack Tramiel? I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say that without the Commodore computer, surely, neither you would be reading my lines nor I would be writing them here.

In short, it may not have the propaganda and importance of other 8 and 16 bit systems of the time, but it has an important history in Europe in the 1980s and it is a system that forever changed the way video games were understood. The Amiga 500 Mini comes to underline its legacy and mark the reasons for its unquestionable importance for veterans and novices.

Tribute to Commodore

I’m not going to lie to you: the first thing I thought when I opened its beautiful packaging was that it was disappointing that the keyboard was not real and was merely a plastic decoration. I was disappointed because, looking at the games included in the bundle, I thought the decision would weigh down some of the titles, but Nothing is further from reality. I didn’t need many minutes of play to discover that its creators had everything in mind and that the virtual keyboard served as a workaround for the moments in which the different titles required the keyboard. The way to play is obvious: controller at the ready and a very successful mouse which attempts to emulate the classic models that accompanied the system in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The system emulates the Amiga 500, 600 and 1200, and is one of the few Mini gaming systems in which its creators invite their users to increase their catalog of games legally passing through its developers. What does such an invitation mean? That you can be part of the history of the system and the original works of many developers who made their first steps in the Commodore system in the 80s with technological demonstrations and games that today deserve to be in museums. How to increase the number of games on the Amiga 500 Mini? Through WHLoad, which helps to tremendously simplify the work when adding new titles.

Accustomed to the benefits of Nintendo in the present field, I would have liked Retro Games I would have opted for a somewhat more ambitious and beautiful menu, but it is still a functional, agile menu that has a translation into Spanish. The way in which players will be able to access saved games is simple, with a load of content that lives up to what is expected in contemporary Mini systems. It is powered by a USB-C cable included in the pack and the viewing options are extensive, allowing you to take your games to a look that tries to simulate classic televisions on your modern screens. The emulation is correct, without noticing problems that were common in other Mini recreations lower quality.

The accessories are great and they have had no problem trying to emulate the classicsThe accessories are great and they have had no problems trying to emulate the Commodore classics. Being a very particular construction, the control is comfortable and of an optimal size, with four front buttons, two side buttons and a crosshead that accommodates practically all the games in the catalog; the same thing happens to the mouse, with a more than optimal performance in the titles that require its use, being Worms and Simon The Sorcerer his main supporters. Aren’t you convinced to play Amiga without a keyboard and you don’t feel like playing the virtual version? Don’t worry: connect any USB keyboard and work. It would have been easy to tweak the controller and keyboard to improve their ergonomics, but I’m a strong advocate of keep things as they were originally in products like this one. You can not ask for much more for the 129.99 euros it costs.

The important thing, and the Amiga 500 Mini games?

The selection of 25 Amiga video games has been represented by some of the most famous system developers, such as Team 17, Digital Illusions (which would later be renamed DICE), The Bitmap Brothers or Gremlin Interactive. The list has been made up of the following titles:

Alien Breed 3D, Alien Breed: Special Edition’92, Another World (which continues to amaze me every time I play it. The Last of Us Part 2 at the time), Arcade Pool, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver , California Games (in which tapping a bean bag had never been so satisfying), The Chaos Engine, Dragons Breath, F-16 Combat Pilot, Kick Off 2 (which, together with Sensible Soccer, laid the foundations for simulation in football of the 80s and 90s), The Lost Patrol, Paradroid 90, Pinball Dreams (from the first steps of DICE!), Project-X: Special Edition 93, Qwak, The Sentinel, Simon the Sorcerer (classic of classics ), Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe (probably the best handball game ever), Stunt Car Racer (technologically superior), Super Cars II, Titus The Fox: To Marrakech And Back, Worms: The Director’s Cut (the start of the legend) and Zool: Ninja Of The “Nth” Dimension (the lollipop ninja).

Is the list short? It depends, it is clear that there are many references that have been left out, but the collection is easily expandable and the comforts of the system are more than evident. We owe it to Nintendo that the standard for Mini systems has gone from the products that Argames signed with Sega and its Mega Drive to what the different manufacturers involved in fashion are developing in current times, with products as ambitious as the recently analyzed Egret II Mini by Taito. Is the Amiga 500 Mini up to the level of the mini arcade in terms of its functionalities and finishes? Obviously, we are talking about very different prices and finishes, but it would not be an exaggeration place it in the mid-range of the present platforms.

Because it is in the details and in the different finishes that you can see that, effectively, there are people who love Amiga in development and capable of offering different layers to users who already knew the system in its day and those who, as a server, did not have the pleasure of delving into it as I would have liked. The classic case that one thing leads to another and you end up discovering the world of tech-demos that ended up making European developers fall in love to the point where today they are the benchmarks of an entire industry and a generation that did not hesitate to follow in their footsteps. A history class at your fingertips that is now available in specialized stores.